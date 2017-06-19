John Cena is ready to make his return to WWE TV.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida where he and real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team Match. After the match, Cena dropped down on one knee, confirming the rumors that had been circulating around months before, and proposed to Bella who had been dreaming of getting married for years now.

Since then, Cena has been off of WWE TV promoting the release of his new movie "The Wall" as well as the new season of his reality TV series "American Grit." Bella has also been taking time off to heal from a nagging neck injury that nearly ended her career a while back. It remains uncertain if she will ever return to the ring, but Cena, on the other hand, is already set to make his WWE TV return on the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live.

Article continues below

Cena's return has been promoted on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live in recent weeks, due to the fact that he is being promoted as a 'free agent' who can jump from either RAW or SmackDown as he sees fit. The "Dr. Of Thuganomics" recently hosted a Q&A session to promote ‘American Grit' and got the opportunity to react to his 'free agent' status upon his return.

He said that he is sure that his fellow WWE Superstars will be up in arms about his ability to jump between shows, but he is solely focused on his July 4th return to SmackDown Live at the moment (quotes via IWNerd):

Article continues below

“Ah, oh yeah, I’m coming back as a free agent, which means that I can be on Raw or Smackdown…I’m coming back to Smackdown Live on July 4th, so that is my focus. I know that they’re gonna volleyball me between shows and between brands…

"I’m sure that the WWE superstars are going to be up in arms about that… I’m gonna come back and do the best I can and I’m very very happy to be back”

It should be interesting to see how the WWE uses Cena upon his return, as many are expecting him to feud with current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal given that he is returning on the "Fourth Of July" episode of SmackDown and "The Maharaja" is currently portraying an 'anti-America' character.

What are your thoughts on Cena's comments regarding returning to SmackDown Live as a 'Free Agent'? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms