For some reason, English players tend to stay close to the English game.

For a major league, that is virtually the only instance where players prefer to play in their own domestic league.

Just about every major nation exports players to England, Germany, Italy and Spain with France gaining some traction too with the rise of Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain.

With England proving to be the richest league in the world, it's no wonder that players are queuing up to come and ply their trade there, but what about the homegrown youngsters trying to make it?

Many just fall out of the game, but, occasionally, some have the guts to go and try their luck abroad.

Take Michael Mancienne for example, the former Chelsea youngster who made the bold choice to join Hamburger in Germany.

Well, it looks like West Ham starlet Reece Oxford is set to follow in his footsteps by heading to Germany and joining Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

Several sources have confirmed that Oxford will be making the move to the Bundesliga heavyweights and it's a confusing one indeed.

After making seven appearances during the 2015-16 season as a 16-year-old - including a memorable debut against Arsenal where West Ham won at the Emirates Stadium - Oxford failed to make a single appearance last season and went on to play five games on loan at Reading.

Of his debut, Slaven Bilic waxed lyrical about the English youngster, suggesting he had a huge future at the club. Since then, Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with moves for thr England youth international.

“People were asking 'are you sure he is 16?'" said Bilic. "It was going to be a risk but he has got something.

"I thought if we need someone to sit in front of the defence who is cool and can be a third defender, but who can also play on the ball, I am very proud of him.

"Only on paper he is 16, he is a part of this new generation. Put it this way, if Messi was in front of me I would be more fazed than Reece."

Oxford became the Hammers' youngest ever player during that win over Arsenal and, naturally, it was a huge honour for him.

"It is an honour to be the youngest ever West Ham player. I found out last night I was playing, I was obviously happy."

Will this loan help him realise his potential? One has to think playing in England is what he needs, but perhaps gaining experience abroad will have the effect West Ham hope.

