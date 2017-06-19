The ticket prices for Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather are absolutely crazy

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather finally put months of speculation to an end when they confirmed they would be fighting each other in a boxing ring.

The UFC champion will take on the undefeated boxer in Las Vegas on August 26.

It’s an event like no other. Two stars from two different sports going head-to-head.

Article continues below

The fact that it’s in Las Vegas makes the idea of the fight even more appealing. But getting inside the T-Mobile Arena on fight night won’t come cheap.

Only 20,000 fans will be lucky enough to watch McGregor take on Mayweather first-hand and you could be one of them - if you have a spare £80,000.

Article continues below

That’s how much the T-Mobile Arena have started selling the tickets for online.

However, take a visit to Viagogo and you’ll find them going for *just* £14,000.

We doubt there are too many people that are that interested in watching the fight.

Then again, you can always pay the ridiculous amount to watch the fight on pay-per-view on TV and stay up until 4am to do so.

It’s not being dubbed the world’s first billion dollar fight for nothing.

The fight is expected the be the richest in boxing history, earning Mayweather more than when he took on Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather

And ESPN’s Stephen Smith has explained that Mayweather is open to the fight because he knows McGregor will do his fair share of promoting ahead of the bout.

“He [Mayweather] believes he has the potential to make even more money than he made fighting Pacquiao," Smith said.

“Floyd is all about business. It has to be the right deal business-wise. It has to be worth his time. He believes McGregor has the potential to make it happen because McGregor can market himself.

“Floyd normally has to market his fights. He has to do all the promoting and all the talking.

"He won't have to do that with McGregor, and he knows it."

Well, both fighters will have to do an incredible job of promoting the fight to convince anyone to spend £80,000 on a ticket.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms