GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Cristiano celebrates one of his two goals against Juventus.

Third-tier German club make outrageous offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The entire football world was shocked last week when reports suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid and no longer be in Spain.

The 32-year-old, whose two goals against Juventus fired Los Blancos to a historic Champions League triumph earlier this month, has been left "upset" after tax fraud allegations.

As a result, the reigning World Player of the Year, who's scored 406 goals in just 394 games for Real, could complete what would be an incredible exit from the Bernabeu this summer.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Everyone has been speculating on his next destination should he leave Madrid, with Paris Saint-Germain and former side Manchester United the most likely to strike a deal.

While Ronaldo carries out his international duties with Portugal in the Confederations Cup, one European club has made a ridiculous yet hilarious attempt to sign the superstar.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Third-tier side try to sign Cristiano

After declaring that they are in the market for a new striker, SC Fortuna Koln offered the Portugal captain the promise of free beer for life should he join the third-tier German outfit.

FBL-CONFED-CUP-MATCH02-POR-MEX

As you can see below, Koln sent out a tweet to Cristiano in the hope of luring Madrid's greatest-ever goalscorer to the Sudstadion - which holds just 11,748 people.

Fortuna Koln acknowledged their financial constraints and unlikeliness of meeting Ronaldo's wage demands before the generous promise of unlimited beer.

The tweet reads: "Hey Cristiano, we're still looking for a striker - we don't have money, but we can offer you free Kölsch (a Cologne-brewed beer) for life."

Fortuna Koln have no chance

Call Koln's offer whatever you want - cheeky, bold, unusual - but something tells us that will not be winning the race to sign four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

FBL-EUR-C1-JUVENTUS-REAL MADRID-TROPHY

The fitness freak quite obviously wouldn't want to destroy the amazing physique he's dedicated years to building up by consuming an unlimited, lifetime supply of beer.

In addition to that, while Cristiano was winning La Liga and the Champions League in the 2016-17 campaign, Fortuna Koln barely stayed in their own league.

They finished 16th in 3. Liga (German third division), recording the worst goal difference (-22) in the entire league and ending up just six points above the relegation zone.

Fortuna Koln may have little to no chance of securing Cristiano's services for next term, but it'll definitely be interesting to see where the forward is when the 2017-18 campaign kicks off.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

What do YOU make of Fortuna Koln's offer to sign Cristiano? Do YOU really think he will leave Real this summer? Have YOUR say in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Germany Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

Top WWE champion possibly injured at MITB last night

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

WWE stars were furious at the Women's MITB match ending

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Coutinho drops a massive hint about his Liverpool future while on holiday

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Watch: How Donnarumma reacted post-match after fans threw money at him

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again