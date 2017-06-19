The entire football world was shocked last week when reports suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Real Madrid and no longer be in Spain.

The 32-year-old, whose two goals against Juventus fired Los Blancos to a historic Champions League triumph earlier this month, has been left "upset" after tax fraud allegations.

As a result, the reigning World Player of the Year, who's scored 406 goals in just 394 games for Real, could complete what would be an incredible exit from the Bernabeu this summer.

Everyone has been speculating on his next destination should he leave Madrid, with Paris Saint-Germain and former side Manchester United the most likely to strike a deal.

While Ronaldo carries out his international duties with Portugal in the Confederations Cup, one European club has made a ridiculous yet hilarious attempt to sign the superstar.

Third-tier side try to sign Cristiano

After declaring that they are in the market for a new striker, SC Fortuna Koln offered the Portugal captain the promise of free beer for life should he join the third-tier German outfit.

As you can see below, Koln sent out a tweet to Cristiano in the hope of luring Madrid's greatest-ever goalscorer to the Sudstadion - which holds just 11,748 people.

Fortuna Koln acknowledged their financial constraints and unlikeliness of meeting Ronaldo's wage demands before the generous promise of unlimited beer.

The tweet reads: "Hey Cristiano, we're still looking for a striker - we don't have money, but we can offer you free Kölsch (a Cologne-brewed beer) for life."

Fortuna Koln have no chance

Call Koln's offer whatever you want - cheeky, bold, unusual - but something tells us that will not be winning the race to sign four-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo.

The fitness freak quite obviously wouldn't want to destroy the amazing physique he's dedicated years to building up by consuming an unlimited, lifetime supply of beer.

In addition to that, while Cristiano was winning La Liga and the Champions League in the 2016-17 campaign, Fortuna Koln barely stayed in their own league.

They finished 16th in 3. Liga (German third division), recording the worst goal difference (-22) in the entire league and ending up just six points above the relegation zone.

Fortuna Koln may have little to no chance of securing Cristiano's services for next term, but it'll definitely be interesting to see where the forward is when the 2017-18 campaign kicks off.

