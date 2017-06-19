The Boston Celtics have already made one blockbuster trade in the days leading up to the NBA Draft, but they might not be done just yet.

The Celtics are in a unique position of having a stockpile of valuable draft selections while also being a contending team in the Eastern Conference. Isaiah Thomas led Boston to the Eastern Conference Finals just as they landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

They would go on to be eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the brightness of their future remained a shining beacon of light. Swapping the No. 1 pick for the No. 3 pick was a shrewd move that gave Boston even more future assets while still allowing them to draft one of the top prospects available.

Article continues below

Boston may not be done dealing before the June 22 draft, though. The Celtics are still on the phones, according to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, and have their eyes on making another blockbuster move to solidify their future.

The Celtics can sit back and draft a player like Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum - the two forwards they'll most likely choose between - but an established All-Star they made a previous run at is their priority once again, according to what Smith said on ESPN's First Take.

"The Chicago Bulls were talking to the Philadelphia 76ers. They wanted the No. 3 overall pick and they were unwilling to unload Jimmy Butler. Philadelphia in turn said 'hey we don't want Jimmy Butler, we like our youth movement...'

"Boston and Philadelphia obviously were willing to swap picks, and as a result the Boston Celtics are planning on acquiring Jimmy Butler. They don't know if they'll be able to, but their hope is they'll be able to use the No. 3 pick, get themselves Jimmy Butler, go into free agency, get Gordon Hayward," Smith said.

A deal like this makes sense for the Celtics, who are in position to win-now and have the draft picks to burn to put together a sensible offer for Chicago. Butler would give them a serious edge, and could help in the recruitment of Hayward as well.

Hayward, who has ties to Celtics coach Brad Stevens due to their history together at Butler, and Butler would be a massive upgrade for Boston. Whether they can pull it all off in the next few weeks is unclear, but Boston has the potential to have a huge summer.

The Celtics would put themselves in position to be considered a superpower that could challenge the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference and Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference. NBA Draft week is getting crazier by the day.