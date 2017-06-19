Despite his age, most Barcelona fans would probably say that the Catalan giants never should have sold Dani Alves last summer.

The charismatic Brazilian developed into the world's best attacking full-back during his eight years at the Nou Camp before leaving for Juventus.

Alves enjoyed a very successful first campaign in Turin, making over 30 appearances and scoring six goals as Juve reached the Champions League final in addition to winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Having signed with the Italian champions in June 2016 on a two-year deal (with an option of a third), Alves' immediate future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days.

The 34-year-old held talks with Juventus today, and he has now provided the clearest indication yet regarding where he wants to play his club football next season.

Alves shocks Juve with demand

The Daily Mail have reported that Alves has asked to be released from this year's Champions League finalists on a free transfer and his contract could be terminated by mutual consent.

Juventus had initially wanted around £5 million for the Brazil international, who has one year left on his contract, but discussions on Monday revolved around cutting short that agreement.

This would give Alves a clear path to sign for a new club ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, and his representatives have already held talks with Manchester City over a potential deal.

City are believed to be considering making a bid for Alves, with Premier League champions Chelsea also interested, however a move to the Etihad would reunite him with Pep Guardiola.

The current Man City manager is the one who brought him to Barca back in 2008, and together, they won 14 trophies in just four years, including three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

Having released both Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna, Guardiola is clearly in the market for a new right-back, but Alves would only be a short-term solution to Pep's problems.

The 46-year-old Spaniard remains an admirer of Tottenham's Kyle Walker as well as Arsenal's Barcelona target Hector Bellerin.

Nothing has been set in stone yet, but this information suggests that Alves' time at Juventus is likely to come to an abrupt end after just one season.

