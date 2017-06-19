The talk of the combat sports world continues to be the boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

McGregor and Mayweather have been rumored to be meeting inside the squared circle for quite some time now, and those rumors were finally confirmed when UFC President Dana White, McGregor, and Mayweather all took to social media to confirm that the fight of the year was finally set in stone.

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will play host to the historic event on the date of August 26th, where the biggest star in mixed martial arts (MMA) will meet the biggest star in boxing today. While McGregor is still in the prime of his fighting career, Mayweather has been retired from boxing for two years and is 40-years-old. Despite the age difference, many are expecting "Money" to make easy work of "The Notorious One."

While the boxing world may be sleeping on McGregor's abilities in unarmed combat, the MMA world is doing no such thing, as legendary MMA coach Mike Winkeljohn explained to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour why he believes the heavy-handed Irishman has a chance in the ring against Mayweather (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Oh, I think if I was to put money on it I’d put Mayweather,” Winkeljohn said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “But I think Conor has a chance early on.

"I think if Conor can come in with some different things that Floyd hasn’t seen, off-angle things that he can attack so Floyd can’t hide behind his shoulder as such, he could pull off a surprise.

“But that would play out real quickly if Conor’s thinking those thoughts.”

“He’s got to come to the table with something that Floyd hasn’t seen much before,” he said. “And those are the things Conor can do. Conor’s very athletic. Conor’s got a great understanding of angles and footwork.

“But to do those things, that takes a lot of energy. And in a world title fight do you hold back because you’re worried about running out of gas, or do you just let it go? And that’s tough. That’s a hard call to make on the outside, trying to figure out what’s going on in a fighter’s mind.”

What are your thoughts on Winkeljohn saying that McGregor has a shot in the ring against Mayweather? Let us know in the comments section below!

