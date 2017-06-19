Daniel Bryan is set to make his return to SmackDown Live, taking time away from the WWE Universe to welcome his daughter to the world.

Bryan will return to SmackDown Live this week, planning to make a major announcement regarding SummerSlam. It's unclear what that announcement might be, but another bit of news from the WWE has his attention as he prepares to get back on camera.

Bryan doesn't sound particularly thrilled about the fact that John Cena is no longer a SmackDown exclusive roster talent, becoming a free agent within the company. Cena is expected to make appearances for both RAW and SmackDown Live events in the future.

Article continues below

Bryan spoke with Nick Schwartz of Fox Sports following SmackDown's Money in the Bank pay-per-view and had some harsh things to say when asked for his thoughts on Cena becoming a free agent that bounces between the red and blue brand.

"I don't know how it's going to play out. Traditionally, this is what happens: Nothing is spared for SmackDown. And that's part of what makes us the underdog, and the underdog brand, right," Bryan said.

Article continues below

"The WWE, as a corporate entity, puts RAW first. They're the flagship show, and SmackDown Live is always kind of playing second fiddle when you're talking about the executives and how they look at the two shows. So they are always going to do what they think is best for RAW," Bryan said.

RAW has definitely always been the premium WWE experience, though SmackDown has carved it's own niche over the last few decades. While it may not have the same recognition as RAW, Bryan thinks that's part of the reason that the SmackDown team thrives.

"And sometimes, that actually makes SmackDown better. So yeah, I'll be interested to see how it plays out, but I think the crew that we have for SmackDown Live right now is really good. And if we can optimize the men and women that we have right now, I think we can put out a product that is much better than RAW," Bryan said.

RAW consistently puts up higher ratings than SmackDown, with wrestling fans being on a Monday night wrestling rhythm for over 30 years. WCW Nitro and Monday Night RAW were two of the biggest serial wrestling shows of all-time, and the Monday night routine remains for many.

Cena not being a SmackDown exclusive start certainly hurts the blue brand, but at this point any Cena is better than no Cena. If done right, this could ultimately be a creative way to use John in ways previously impossible.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms