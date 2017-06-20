Possible Money in the Bank cash in plans for baron Corbin revealed

Sunday night saw Baron Corbin claim the Money in the Bank briefcase as he overcame five of Smackdown's top superstars.

The prize which grants the Lone Wolf a WWE Championship match whenever he wants adds a new dimension to the show.

Biding his time

Corbin was one of the favourites to win the match all along and now that he holds the briefcase, the question will become when will he cash in?

With Jinder Mahal currently holding the championship, it would be unlikely that Corbin will cash in on the modern day Maharaja.

Mahal got a big win himself on Sunday night as he retained his title against the Viper Randy Orton.

Dave Meltzer discussed the match on Monday's instalment of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and he speculated that Corbin will likely cash in later this year.

With the returning John Cena expected to be the next man in line to challenge Mahal, Corbin could very well cash in his new prize on the returning legend.

Meltzer speculated that Cena is likely to be the next babyface champion and would therefore become the most likely target for Corbin.

A summer rivalry between Corbin and Cena would certainly be one worthy of carrying Smackdown through to the next big event Survivor Series in November.

Cena is expected to battle Mahal at Summer Slam - an event that has history with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Heating up

The WWE Championship reign of Jinder Mahal has thus far been largely uneventful as the rivalry between him and Orton has resorted to little more than a series of promos.

However his upcoming feud with Cena could really bring life to the WWE title once again as his sheer amount of passion will make for a more interesting story line.

If Corbin is finally set to enter the WWE Title picture, he will surely live up to the potential that he has displayed ever since his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32.

