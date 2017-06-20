Roman Reigns makes huge Summer Slam announcement on RAW

Monday's episode of RAW started with a bang as Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to make his big Summer Slam announcement.

The Big Dog advertised during last week's show that he would be making a big reveal for the biggest event of the summer.

A big confrontation

Reigns would come to the ring and review some of his biggest accomplishments in WWE, from retiring the Undertaker at WrestleMania to defeating superstars like Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

He would then continue to claim that he cannot be beaten one on one and that his plan for Summer Slam later this year is to challenge for the Universal Championship.

The current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be defending his title in four weeks time against Samoa Joe at the Great Balls of Fire event.

Reigns announced his intention to challenge the winner of that match - something that would not sit well with the current #1 contender.

The Samoan Submission Machine would confront Reigns to remind him that he earned the right to challenge Lesnar at Extreme Rules.

The confrontation between the two was very intense as they even came to blows - something fans would see more of later in the show when they were thrown into a match together.

The clash between the two Samoans later in the show was just as hard hitting as expected as the two brawled all around the ringside area.

While Joe would pick up the win after locking Reigns in the Coquina Clutch, a huge assist goes to the return of the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

A monster returns

As the match between Reigns and Joe drew to a close, sirens rang around the arena and a video of an ambulance entering the arena appeared on the big screen.

Eventually, Strowman emerged from the back of the ambulance to the eruption of cheers from fans in attendance.

This was the distraction needed and while Reigns looked at the screen, Joe took advantage and claimed a huge win.

While Reigns tried to recover from the deadly submission hold though, Strowman made his way to the ring to prey on an already wounded Reigns.

He challenged him to an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire - a challenge that was duly accepted.

