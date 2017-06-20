Ever since their brutal brawl at Payback, the Monster Among Men Braun Strowman has been absent from Monday night RAW due to injury.

Leaving in the midst of his rivalry with Roman Reigns, Strowman's absence has been quite significant to the red brand.

Return of a monster

Strowman was in the process of receiving a main event push and he was even tipped to be receiving a Universal Championship opportunity before his injury.

However he was forced to take time away to heal and in his place, Samoa Joe has emerged as Brock Lesnar's challenger at Great Balls of Fire.

His reported six month injury lay off has proven to be much less as Strowman made his return on RAW on Monday night.

Strowman has clearly not forgotten his old enemy though as he returned during Roman Reigns' clash with Samoa Joe.

Reigns and Joe were engaged in a very physical battle when Strowman decided to make an interesting arrival.

Appearing in the back of an ambulance, the Monster Among Men would announce his return in a big way.

Giving Joe the chance to get a big win over Reigns, Strowman would then compile the Big Dog's misery by coming to the ring himself.

Strowman would then challenge Reigns to an ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire - a challenge that would be accepted shortly after.

Throwing the two of them into a match with no rules and where the only way to win is by incapacitating your opponent in the back of an ambulance - Great Balls of Fire could prove to be a violent event.

A new challenger

Earlier in the night, Reigns had revealed that he plans to challenge for the Universal Championship at Summer Slam later this year.

That sparked a bitter war of words between himself and Samoa Joe - a matter that escalated dramatically throughout the night.

The clash between Strowman and Reigns however could prove to be crucial in the future of the Universal Championship.

Each man is worthy of a chance to challenge Lesnar and it could result in the winner of the match advancing to Summer Slam.

