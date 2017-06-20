Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

For the last four weeks, fans have watched as favourites Enzo Amore and Big Cass have suffered a string of backstage attacks.

it all started when Amore was attacked two weeks running before Big Cass would suffer the same fate in the last two weeks.

Finally some answers

It seemed that enough was finally enough when the two were promised answers from RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on Monday night.

With their segment set to close the show, the fans knew to expect something big but what unfolded was arguably bigger than anyone could have anticipated.

Angle had been seen talking to several likely culprits throughout the night and he started it all off by inviting them to the ring.

Angle brought Cass and Enzo, the Big Show and the Revival all to the ring in an attempt to find answers.

While Big Show and the Revival would both plead their innocence to the GM, the whole segment would hinge upon input from RAW announcer Corey graves.

Graves would reveal that he has possession of some security footage which revealed Cass being attacked one week earlier.

Revealing that the seven foot superstar was never actually attacked, Graves got Cass to admit that he faked his own attacks, but was responsible for the two on Amore.

Cass would go on to reveal his deep hatred of his long time tag team partner and how he no longer is able to tolerate him.

It would end with Cass delivering a kick to Amore's face as on of the most beloved tag teams to ever grace the WWE imploded in front of everyone's eyes.

While it is a shame to see one of the jewels of NXT collapse, there is clearly a greater plan in place.

Something big in store

Ever since their arrival on the main roster, rumours have spread the Vince McMahon has wanted to give Cass a main event push.

Now that he has seemingly split away from Amore, that may now be on the cards.

While it is likely that the two will feud for a while, Cass could be set to set his sights on a championship within WWE.

With the Universal Championship currently being held by Brock Lesnar and the Intercontinental Championship being held by the Miz, it will be interesting to see which direction Cass is taken.

