What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

For the past few days, we’ve heard numerous reports about Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to leave Real Madrid with a sensational return to Manchester United being discussed.

However, despite all the online articles and newspaper columns, we’ve haven’t actually heard from Ronaldo or Real Madrid. Surely they would come out and deny it if it wasn’t true.

With Cristiano at the Confederations Cup representing Portugal, it’s maybe understandable that he doesn’t want to speak about the future during an international tournament.

But that doesn’t stop the club from trying to deny the rumours - and they finally did that on Monday night.

Club president Florentino Perez was interviewed by Spanish radio station Onda Cero and was, obviously, asked about the future of the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Instead of avoiding the questions, Perez was very honest about what he thinks of the whole situation.

Perez on Cristiano

"Cristiano has a contract and he is a Real Madrid player," Perez said, per the Independent.

"I have not talked with Cristiano.... but they tell me has been treated badly in this country. I have found everything out through the newspapers.

"The last time that I talked with Cristiano was in Cardiff, after the game. What happened with the tax authorities was after the game.

"Life throws up unexpected situations but one has to take them on and find a solution."

"The clause for Cristiano is £1bn. We have not had an offer from Cristiano... the Sheikh at PSG is a friend of mine and he hasn't called me nor have we talked.

"This is all very strange. Cristiano is a good guy, I will have to talk with Cristiano and see what's happening."

"I will always defend Cristiano as a person and as a footballer. He's a very good person."

Ronaldo and his tax bill

The basis of Ronaldo’s unhappiness appears to be the allegations of tax fraud that he faces. Ronaldo is accused of cheating the Spanish taxman out of around £13 million with his image rights being called into question.

As a result, reports emerged that Ronaldo would only remain at the Bernabeu if the club offered to pay that £13 million and any fine that subsequently occurs.

That is something that Perez refuses to believe.

"Cristiano definitely didn't want us to pay his fine... he isn't like that,” he said.

"I'm sure that Cristiano meets all his tax requirements, it must be a confusion that will be cleared up. Cristiano is not angry about who has to pay his fine.

"The only thing I know is that Cristiano is very angry with the treatment he has received in the press."

So, finally, we’ve got some actual quotes regarding Ronaldo’s situation. But it’s not exactly any clearer whether he will still be a Real Madrid player come the start of next season.

