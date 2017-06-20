Jamie Vardy has found the next Jamie Vardy

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

jamie vardy.

Jamie Vardy has found the next non-league star and he looks fantastic

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fair play to Jamie Vardy.

The Leicester City striker could have sat back and enjoyed his rollercoaster ride without giving a second thought to the talented non-league players who, like him, were desperately seeking that big break into the professional game.

But Vardy, despite some of the unfair criticism he’s received since becoming a household name, has shown he’s a thoroughly decent guy by splashing out £100,000 of his own money in the hope of finding the next Jamie Vardy.

Article continues below

According to the Telegraph’s report earlier this month, 42 non-league footballers were invited to Manchester City’s incredible training complex on June 5 for Vardy’s V9 Academy.

Scouts from every English league, plus Germany and the Netherlands, turned up to watch the hopefuls play in various matches - including games against Welsh clubs TNS and Bangor City.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Jamie Vardy has found the next Jamie Vardy

And one of the auditioning players has now earned himself a contract with League Two side Stevenage FC.

That’s right: Jamie Vardy has actually managed to find the next Jamie Vardy.

So, who is he?

His name’s Danny Newton, he’s 26 years old, and last season he banged in 34 goals for Tamworth in the Conference North.

Like England international Vardy, Newton worked in a factory - in Leicester, incidentally - and has been forced to juggle his day job with part-time football.

Watch: Danny Newton in action

You can watch some of his goals from this season in this YouTube video…

Looks decent, doesn’t he.

“When John Morris, my agent [and the V9 academy co-founder] told me that Danny had received an offer from Stevenage I was buzzing,” Vardy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “He was one of the first players that we recruited to the academy and he seems to have had a similar journey to myself.”

West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City - Premier League

Vardy’s agent added: “The academy has proved that there are league players within the non-leagues.

“Danny is a great example that it is never too late to fulfil your dream of being a professional footballer.”

Rebekah Vardy congratulates Newton

Vardy’s wife Rebekah congratulated Newton on Twitter following the brilliant news on Monday.

“Congrats Danny!” she tweeted. “Wishing you all the best at @StevenageFC P.s bio change 😊#V9academy”

Newton replied: “Thankyou to you and Jamie for the opportunity @V9Academy I'll change the bio now 😃“

All the best, Danny!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
League Two
Championship
Football
League One

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again