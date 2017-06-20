The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

So, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid but can anyone realistically afford him?

The Portuguese superstar is 32 but would command a world record transfer fee if anyone wanted to sign him.

While that exact figure is unknown, it would easily surpass the £89 million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba last summer.

But what about his wages?

Cristiano is currently earning an incredible £365,000-per-week at Madrid and, with reports suggesting Lionel Messi will sign a deal worth more than that at Barcelona, it’s believed that the forward may demand astronomical wages in order to make him the world’s best-paid player.

Does that mean United will be priced out of a move for Ronaldo?

Well, no actually.

Ronaldo's wage demands

That’s because, according to The Sun, the player won’t hold his former club to ransom over his wages.

They claim that he won’t be making any huge demands in terms of his contract in case it complicates the deal. United are willing to match his £365,000-per-week and Ronaldo is willing to ‘settle’ for that.

It’s also believed that he has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes, to get the deal done while he represents his country in the Confederations Cup.

WhIle a move back to United may seem farfetched to some, former Madrid chief, Ramon Calderon, believes it’s a real possibility.

Calderon on Ronaldo joining United

"I think it is very difficult [to change his mind], Calderon said to BBC Sport.

“I remember when I signed Cristiano, he phoned me and said everyone at Manchester United was really happy and kind to him.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was like a father and he loved the fans.

“The club has been very important in his career. Manchester United is a club he has in his heart.”

And he’s even willing to stay on £365,000-per-week to make it happen.

