After months of speculation and vicious verbal battles, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor announced last week that they had agreed upon a date to finally settle their dispute in the ring.

McGregor had spent months trying to draw Mayweather out of retirement and for ages it seemed as though the undefeated American would not budge, especially not for a mixed martial arts fighter, however, eventually, McGregor got what he wanted, with the 40-year-old agreeing to an August 26 bout in Las Vegas.

The anticipation surrounding the fight is already at an all-time high with each fighter expected to earn in the region of a staggering £80-100 million. No date has been set as of yet for a press conference but even that is expected to garner more attention than any other media gathering that has gone before.

McGregor chose one hell of an opponent to make his boxing debut against. Mayweather is a 49-0 WBC Welterweight world champion and one of the canniest boxers of all time.

Mayweather made up half of what was then considered as the biggest fight in history when he clashed with Manny Pacquiao in 2015 and came out on top after one of the smartest displays, (albeit rather unentertaining) of boxing ever produced.

Mayweather is an incredibly stringent boxer and comes into fights sometimes knowing his opponents better than they know themselves. He is able to stay to two or three moves ahead of whoever stands in front of him and this should have the McGregor camp worried.

And a video showing Mayweather pick Canelo Alvarez apart has been doing the rounds recently on social media is no better proof.

Alvarez, who is now regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, took on McGregor's next opponent four years ago at the MGM Grand but was completely outclassed and lost via a majority decision.

Mayweather got his tactics spot on on the night and exploited his opponents weaknesses to absolute perfection, finding holes in Alvarez' defence with regular ease.

The only thing that may work in McGregor's favour is that he will be making his boxing debut, leaving Mayweather without any references to study and spot weakness in the Irishman's game.

However, if anyone is capable of finding a crack on the night, it's Mayweather.

