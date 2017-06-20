Tony Adams was an absolutely fantastic footballer.

Not only was he a world-class centre-back, but he led by example. He would inspire those around him with his fearless, never-say-die attitude. In many ways, he was the ultimate captain.

His leadership qualities meant a post-playing career in coaching was inevitable. However, Adams is, sadly, proof that top players don’t always make top managers.

The former England international began his coaching career with Wycombe Wanderers in 2003 after leaving Arsenal a year earlier.

He won 12 of his 53 matches in charge of the Football League club - giving him a win percentage of 22.6 - and left the club in November 2004, 12 months after taking the job, citing personal reasons.

Adams' managerial career hasn't been good so far

He didn’t work again until 2008 when he took over at Portsmouth. He was sacked after just 16 games in charge of the south-coast club, winning four of his 22 matches in charge.

Adams then took over the Azerbaijani club Gabala FC in May 2010 and won four of his 12 games in charge before leaving a year later.

And back in April of this year, Adams was inexplicably offered the chance to keep Granada in La Liga, replacing Lucas Alcaraz back in April.

The 50-year-old had seven matches to try and help the Spanish club retain their La Liga status.

He failed to pick up a single point, which is a remarkable achievement in its own right.

Surely this latest disaster should have marked the end of Adams’ managerial career. He just doesn’t seem to be cut out for it.

Tony Adams could land surprise job after Granada disaster

Alas, no.

Adams could be back in management very soon, with Sunderland - yep, Sunderland - considering appointing possibly the worst coach around as David Moyes’ permanent successor.

This is according to The Times, who understand Adams has been sounded out about the possibility of becoming the Black Cats’ seventh permanent manager in little over four years.

Haven’t fans at the Stadium of Light suffered enough?

Sunderland would be mad to appoint Adams - wouldn't they?

Surely this can only end badly for Sunderland.

Adams has shown nothing to suggest he’s the man capable of leading the north-east outfit back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Escaping the Championship next season will be far from straightforward, but you suspect it’ll be doubly difficult with Big Tony in charge.

