GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

tony adams.

Tony Adams could be about to land a surprise job in management

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tony Adams was an absolutely fantastic footballer.

Not only was he a world-class centre-back, but he led by example. He would inspire those around him with his fearless, never-say-die attitude. In many ways, he was the ultimate captain.

His leadership qualities meant a post-playing career in coaching was inevitable. However, Adams is, sadly, proof that top players don’t always make top managers.

Article continues below

The former England international began his coaching career with Wycombe Wanderers in 2003 after leaving Arsenal a year earlier.

He won 12 of his 53 matches in charge of the Football League club - giving him a win percentage of 22.6 - and left the club in November 2004, 12 months after taking the job, citing personal reasons.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Adams' managerial career hasn't been good so far

He didn’t work again until 2008 when he took over at Portsmouth. He was sacked after just 16 games in charge of the south-coast club, winning four of his 22 matches in charge.

Adams then took over the Azerbaijani club Gabala FC in May 2010 and won four of his 12 games in charge before leaving a year later.

And back in April of this year, Adams was inexplicably offered the chance to keep Granada in La Liga, replacing Lucas Alcaraz back in April.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GRANADA-REALMADRID

The 50-year-old had seven matches to try and help the Spanish club retain their La Liga status.

He failed to pick up a single point, which is a remarkable achievement in its own right.

Surely this latest disaster should have marked the end of Adams’ managerial career. He just doesn’t seem to be cut out for it.

Tony Adams could land surprise job after Granada disaster

Alas, no.

Adams could be back in management very soon, with Sunderland - yep, Sunderland - considering appointing possibly the worst coach around as David Moyes’ permanent successor.

Granada CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

This is according to The Times, who understand Adams has been sounded out about the possibility of becoming the Black Cats’ seventh permanent manager in little over four years.

Haven’t fans at the Stadium of Light suffered enough?

Sunderland would be mad to appoint Adams - wouldn't they?

Surely this can only end badly for Sunderland.

Adams has shown nothing to suggest he’s the man capable of leading the north-east outfit back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Soccerex - Manchester: Day Four

Escaping the Championship next season will be far from straightforward, but you suspect it’ll be doubly difficult with Big Tony in charge.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Patrick Vieira
Football
Thierry Henry
Patrick Vieira
Tony Adams
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

Daniel Bryan explains why he thinks WWE prefers RAW over SmackDown Live

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again