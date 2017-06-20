It seems as though Tiger Woods' return to professional golf has lurched from one painful setback to another. The American's career has stagnated as he attempts to make a return from a back injury that has sidelined him for months.

In his prime, Woods was one of greatest of all time, and can probably still lay a claim to that title, but he has suffered a staggering fall from grace since a dispute with his wife saw his personal life spill into the public domain. Since then his career has been sliding down a very steep, slippery, coated-in-grease hill.

The latest shake-your-head moment in his remarkable plummet from the top of the world came when Woods was found by police in Florida in a beat up car on the side of the road seemingly under the influence. However, it was later revealed that Woods had had an adverse reaction to medication he was taking to treat his current back ailment.

The media storm that descends around Woods anytime anything happens in the life of the 41-year-old is unprecedented but on this occasion, it almost felt expected for something else to have gone wrong.

Video footage from the police car dashcam showed Woods to be dangerously drowsy and disorientated and it is a wonder that no one was hurt during the episode, himself included.

Woods yesterday released a statement via his official Twitter account that also revealed that he is suffering from a sleeping disorder. Woods stated that he is now receiving even more treatment to help him manage the medication he is taking for his back.

The statement read: "I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding, especially the fans and players on tour."

In something that is becoming rather too common from Woods, he thanked the fans and fellow golfers for the support they have shown him during this difficult time.

One can not help but feel, however, that this might not be last in a long line of incidents that have littered Woods' long and bumpy road to recovery.

