Whatever you think about some of Diego Maradona's antics, no one can deny that he will go down as one of the greatest footballers of all-time.

The man who won FIFA.com's "Goal of the Century" award, after he dribbled past five England players before scoring for Argentina, scored five goals as his country won the 1986 World Cup.

Two superstars who are currently writing their names into the beautiful game's history are Real Madrid phenomenon Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

The pair, who have won the last nine Ballon d'Or's between them, have taken the modern game to a completely different level with their consistency and remarkable goalscoring feats.

The great Maradona was recently discussing Messi and Ronaldo, praising both of them, and he revealed the one thing he wishes could happen involving the latter.

Maradona reveals his one wish for Cristiano

The 56-year-old, who scored 34 times for Argentina, would have liked to see Portugal captain Ronaldo play for the Argentina national team.

Maradona told TyC Sports, via Goal: "Cristiano (Ronaldo) is an animal. I wish he was Argentine. But I still prefer (Leo) Messi. He is enjoying playing football and goes by opponents with ease."

Messi picked up a gold medal at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and won the under-20 World Cup in 2005, however he is yet to win a major trophy with the senior Argentina side.

Messi vs. Ronaldo at international level

Even though Cristiano led Portugal to their Euro 2016 triumph last summer, Maradona would still put Messi above him and has leapt to the defence of his compatriot.

"Leo cannot deliver the World Cup on his own," he added. "Even if he does not win a World Cup, we will still remember him (as one of the best)."

The closest Barca's main man came to lifting a title with his country was at the 2014 World Cup, where Mario Gotze's 113th minute strike gave Germany victory in the final over Argentina.

He scored four goals in Brazil and was named the Player of the Tournament, but people still feel he needs a trophy with his country to solidify himself as the best of all-time.

One thing that is for sure is that both Ronaldo and Messi perform on the international stage, with both of them comfortably their respective country's leading goalscorers.

Irrespective of where you sit on the Messi-Ronaldo debate, we can all agree that both of them playing for the same team at the same time would be something special.

