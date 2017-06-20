It’s now one month since Chelsea lifted the Premier League trophy at Stamford Bridge following an emphatic 5-1 victory over Sunderland.

However, the Blues have yet to strengthen their squad ahead of what promises to be a much tougher 2017-18 campaign.

Chelsea didn’t need to worry about European competition last season. Next term, however, they’ll be competing in the Champions League while simultaneously attempting to defend their Premier League crown.

This is the reason why Antonio Conte is desperate to bolster his squad. The Italian tactician is acutely aware that failure to do so could have dire consequences.

But it seems Conte is having trouble convincing the Chelsea hierarchy of the need to splash some serious cash, hence why it was reported last week that he was considering a shock exit from Stamford Bridge.

Things have calmed down a little now and it appears that Conte is staying put, but there’s no doubt the reigning Premier League champions need to invest ahead of the new season.

It was reported on Saturday that Chelsea have sealed their first summer signing and will make an announcement on July 1.

Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero is likely to be the first arrival, but Chelsea could pull off an even more surprising signing this summer.

According to the Catalan newspaper Sport, Adama Traore could join the champions from relegated Middlesbrough.

Chelsea were first linked with the lightning-quick 21-year-old winger back in January, but a transfer failed to materialise.

Sport claim that Adama is one of three players Boro are considering selling, along with Gaston Ramirez and Marten de Roon, in order to raise money.

Adama was once considered one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

He spent 10 years in the youth ranks at Barcelona before making a few appearances for the Catalan giants’ senior side between 2013 and 2015.

He joined Aston Villa during the 2015-16 season but was unable to prevent the West Midlands outfit from relegation to the Championship.

He suffered the same fate with Middlesbrough last term but impressed everyone with his extraordinary pace.

Although his decision-making skills often leave a lot to be desired, Adams is a young player Conte may feel has the potential to become a superstar.

