Rugby Union

Twitter reacts to Joe Marler's sin binning after poor tackle vs Chiefs

The British and Irish Lions recorded a massive win over the New Zealand Maori All Blacks on the weekend in what is undoubtedly their finest performance yet on their current tour of New Zealand.

The Maori All Blacks was touted as the Lions' toughest test and it was expected that Warren Gaitland would role out a team closest to the one he will select for the test matches against the All Blacks proper.

The Lions dominated from start to finish, making light work of a Maori side dripping with talent.

Now, the midweek side, also regarded as the second string side, took on the Waikato Chiefs on Tuesday morning (UK time) as players who may not be up for selection for the Tests fought to force their way into the starting XV for the first test against the best side in the world.

Having lost to the Blues and the Highlanders, the midweek side were in need of an improved performance and got off to a good start.

However, that was soon to be tarnished when prop, Joe Marler suffered a brain fade as he went in for a late, off-the-ball, no arms tackle on Nepo Laulala that left referee Roman Garces with no choice but to send him off - scroll down to see the illegal challenge.

The tackle was completely non-sensical, entirely cynical and extremely dangerous, with captain Rory Best even agreeing with Garces decision to bin Marler having seen the incident on the big screen.

Lions fans on Twitter were not the slightest bit pleased with Marler's latest disciplinary meltdown as many struggled to fathom the thought process behind the unnecessary shoulder charge that left his team a man down against a dangerous, running side. Here are the best tweets:

With the test matches on the horizon, it is almost unbelievable that Marler could do something so naive and completely jeopardise any chance he may have had of scrumming down against the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday.

