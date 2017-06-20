GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Lindelof and Bailly are Mourinho's first signings of the 2016 and 2017 summer windows respectively.

Victor Lindelof vs. Eric Bailly: Man United stars' 2016-17 stats compared

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Last week, Manchester United confirmed the signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica on a four-year contract in deal worth £30.7 million.

The likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Daley Blind should all feel very threatened, but one man who shouldn’t be too worried is Eric Bailly.

The Ivorian powerhouse adapted to English football incredibly well following his move from Villarreal last summer, firmly establishing himself as United’s best defender.

SIGN UP NOW

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Bailly ended up being one of the Premier League’s most dominant centre-backs, meanwhile, Lindelof made 47 appearances in all competitions as Benfica won the domestic double.

Lindelof vs. Bailly

So, how does the Swede’s 2016-17 compare in some key areas to Jose Mourinho’s first-ever acquisition as Man Utd boss? Let’s take a look at the statistics, courtesy of Squawka’s comparison matrix.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Lindelof played 32 of Benfica’s 38 league matches, racking up 2880 minutes of football as the Portuguese giants won the Primera Liga.

FBL-POR-LIGA-SPORTING-BENFICA

Bailly suffered an injury midway through the season but still made 25 league appearances for the Europa League and EFL Cup winners, playing 2065 minutes.

Defending

The Ivory Coast international made 2.52 interceptions per game on average, compared to 1.62 for Lindelof, and he was dominant in other stats too.

Bailly averaged more blocks (0.64) and clearances (5.44) per match than Man United’s newest signing (0.22 and 3.72 respectively).

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

United’s number three won 1.72 tackles per game (0.53 for Lindelof), however the 22-year-old Swede was better in the air, winning 2.16 aerial duels on average, compared to Bailly’s 1.52.

Passing

In his very first interview as a Man Utd player, the classy Lindelof said that he likes to have the ball at his feet, and the stats certainly back him up.

On the ball, “The Iceman” registered a 90% pass completion record (4% higher than Bailly) and averaged an impressive 54.56 passes per game (29.32 for Bailly).

Discipline

Lindelof committed one foul per game on average, marginally better than Bailly’s 1.12, and he picked up just one yellow card compared to the Ivorian’s four.

FBL-POR-SUPERCUP-BENFICA-BRAGA

None of them were sent off in league action, and incredibly, neither Bailly nor Lindelof produced a single defensive mistake, or errors which led to a goal.

Of the comparative stats we looked at, Lindelof came out on top in five categories, while Bailly was statistically better in four - they're very evenly matched.

If Lindelof and Bailly are as good together as they were individually last season, they could quickly develop into the Premier League’s best central defensive partnership.

Do YOU think Lindelof and Bailly will form a good partnership for Man Utd next season? How good can they become? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ryan Giggs
Football
Eric Bailly
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

The wages that Cristiano Ronaldo would ask for if he signed for Man Utd [Sun]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again