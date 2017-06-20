Anthony Joshua has fired another shot in Tyson Fury's direction after labeling his win over Wladimir Klitschko as 'boring'.

Joshua enjoyed a triumph of his own over Klitschko during a dramatic Wembley bout which saw the 27-year-old come out on top in the eleventh round in front of a record 90,000 crowd.

Fury however, was not impressed, branding Joshua a 'pumped-up weightlifter' while going on to criticise AJ's performance in comparison to that of his own victory over Klitschko.

Article continues below

Joshua, the WBA 'super' and IBF title holder brushed off the criticism, responding strongly in a recent interview.

"He didn't throw a punch. He didn't come to fight," Joshua told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"He just walked around the ring for like 12 rounds, it's boring. It's not winning, it's how you win.

"His stock didn't rise. Your stock has got to rise and he could have had the better win, but when people look at it, many years after, ask them whose fight they will remember."

There is no doubt that the public want to see the two settle their dispute in the ring, and Joshua will be ready and waiting for Fury, who is desperately trying to return to an adequate level of fitness.

Nevertheless, Joshua would not speculate as to whether he thought Fury might employ slightly more aggressive tactics if a fight were to materialise.

He added: "Ask his trainer, I don't know how he will try to beat me."

Fury is still awaiting the result of a UKAD hearing on his suspended drug ban and as such his career has been put on hold until that can be resolved.

The 28-year-old welcomed the verbal exchange, however, taking to his Instagram account to respond, posting a video with the caption:

"Let me get my situation on track, get fit and then I'll fight you. May the best man win."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms