Never mind coaching or punditry, Peter Crouch should consider a career in stand-up comedy when he hangs up his boots.

The 36-year-old striker, famous for his classic robot celebration, has made us all laugh over the years with his self-deprecating humour.

Crouch has never taken himself too seriously and this is why most football fans, whichever team they support, can’t help but love the 6ft 7in centre-forward.

As well as being a funny guy in person, Crouch is also decent on Twitter.

And his latest tweet, which is probably his best yet, has gone viral.

Crouch's tweet goes viral

Crouch posting a photo of himself feeding a couple of giraffes alongside the caption: “Summer for me is about time with family.”

In less than 24 hours, the tweet has generated some seriously impressive engagement: 110,000 retweets and 232,100 ‘likes’.

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Crouchy’s tweet…

Mats Hummels sends tweet to Crouch

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels even sent a message to Crouch after seeing the Stoke City forward’s tweet.

Hummels said: “You are breaking the Internet with this 😂“

Peter Crouch. A man who can even make German World Cup winners laugh with his tweets.

Crouchy, we salute you.

