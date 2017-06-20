GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

peter crouch.

Mats Hummels reacts to Peter Crouch’s hilarious tweet

Football News
Never mind coaching or punditry, Peter Crouch should consider a career in stand-up comedy when he hangs up his boots.

The 36-year-old striker, famous for his classic robot celebration, has made us all laugh over the years with his self-deprecating humour.

Crouch has never taken himself too seriously and this is why most football fans, whichever team they support, can’t help but love the 6ft 7in centre-forward.

As well as being a funny guy in person, Crouch is also decent on Twitter.

And his latest tweet, which is probably his best yet, has gone viral.

Crouch's tweet goes viral

Crouch posting a photo of himself feeding a couple of giraffes alongside the caption: “Summer for me is about time with family.”

In less than 24 hours, the tweet has generated some seriously impressive engagement: 110,000 retweets and 232,100 ‘likes’.

p1bj2dc2461sb91k1l1tcb189b1uot9.jpg

Reaction on Twitter

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to Crouchy’s tweet…

Mats Hummels sends tweet to Crouch

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels even sent a message to Crouch after seeing the Stoke City forward’s tweet.

Hummels said: “You are breaking the Internet with this 😂“

Peter Crouch. A man who can even make German World Cup winners laugh with his tweets.

Watch: Some of Crouchy's funniest moments

While you’re here, check out these incredible videos featuring Crouch being hilarious.

Peter Crouch reads out his old tweets

Peter Crouch reads out a list of mean tweets

Peter Crouch on ‘The Robot’

Peter Crouch gets Punk’d by Rio Ferdinand

Peter Crouch plays tennis with James Corden

Peter Crouch involved in brilliant prank on ITV show

Crouchy, we salute you.

Topics:
Mats Hummels
Bayern Munich
Stoke City
Peter Crouch
Football

