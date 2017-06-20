GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Why Jurgen Klopp doesn't want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Liverpool

When reports from French outlet Le Parisien claimed that Liverpool were interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, you couldn’t blame Kopites from getting a little bit excited.

Jurgen Klopp signed and managed Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, helping him become one of the most prolific strikers in European football.

And it seems the 28-year-old is now keen to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer. He was inches away from joining Paris Saint-Germain but the move fell through in the last minute.

So, when it was reported that Liverpool were keen on the Gabon international, it made a lot of sense. After all, the Reds are crying out for a world-class forward with Roberto Firmino not quite having the finishing ability to turn Liverpool into title contenders.

But the excitement of Liverpool fans at the thought of Aubameyang reuniting with Klopp at Anfield has since been killed.

Why Klopp doesn't want Aubameyang

That man who killed it is Paul Joyce, football correspondent at The Times.

In a report about Mohamad Salah flying into England to complete a £35 million deal with Liverpool, Joyce has explained why Liverpool won’t be making a move for Aubameyang.

He writes: “There is no interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Sources in Germany claim the striker did not enjoy a good relationship with Klopp when they worked together.”

FBL-GER-CUP-FRANKFURT-DORTMUND

Klopp and Aubameyang's relationship

That statement can certainly be questioned when you look at some of quotes from both player and manager in the past.

In March, the striker lauded Klopp for making him the player he is today.

"Klopp gave me strength of character and helped me progress. He’s a charismatic person and I have a lot of respect for this man,” he said.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-DORTMUND-SCHALKE

That certainly doesn’t sound like a player that “doesn’t have a good relationship” with a manager.

Whatever their relationship, though, it seems Liverpool won’t be making a move for the world-class forward this summer.

One Premier League club that could is Manchester City. According to Sky Sports, they’re interested in making a £60 million move for him.

Doesn’t Pep Guardiola realise he already has Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus at his disposal?

Topics:
Jordan Henderson
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Borussia Dortmund
Football

