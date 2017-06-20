Billy Joe Saunders found himself no better off after he attempted to crash the press conference in the build-up to Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Álvarez's WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight bout set to take place on September 16.

Instead, the British boxer found himself on the receiving of insults about his weight and fitness.

The WBO middleweight champion seemed to be fishing around for fights given that his most recent bout was cancelled after his opponent, Avtandil Khurtsidze, was arrested for suspected involvement in organised crime.

Article continues below

As you can see in the videos below, Saunders called out both Alvarez and Golovkin, and even tried mocking the Mexican for responding to his question in Spanish.

"Don't bother with that. I know what you said, that you s*** yourself," he said.

Article continues below

However, it would appear Saunders' stunt has backfired as both of his future targets turned the tables by insulting the Brit.

Alvarez hit back by attacking Saunders' current physical state, despite only recently returning from a training camp with Tyson Fury.

"I didn't even recognise you. I suggest you lose a lot of pounds before you think about fighting anyone," Alvarez said, as per the Daily Mail.

"I promise you I would beat Billy Joe Saunders with one hand tied behind my back and my eyes closed."

Saunders revealed his desire to land a unification fight against the victor but Golovkin implied he would not be willing to sit down and make such a deal given the difficulties he faced organising a clash in the past.

The Kazakhstani added: "I wanted you as an opponent for a June or July fight in my country to help me focus on the real drama fight with Canelo.

"Both times your team told me you had no chance of you being fit and ready. You talk too much instead of fighting.

"I've wasted too much of my time on you already."

So while Saunders' surprise appearance probably looked like a good idea on paper, it doesn't look like he is any closer to securing a clash with the victor of September's exciting superfight in Las Vegas.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms