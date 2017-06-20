Confirmation of Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather has certainly split opinion throughout the sporting world.

Some can’t wait for August 26 to see the UFC champion take on the legendary boxer. However, others believe there is too much hype surrounding the whole event and that Mayweather will just cruise to victory.

Either way, the fight is set to be the most lucrative in boxing history with it being dubbed the first ‘billion dollar fight.’

And with just over two months until fight night, both McGregor and Mayweather will need to seriously step up their training if they want to be victorious.

For the Irishman, though, he will have to adapt his MMA style of fighting to become good enough to beat Mayweather - who is unbeaten in his previous 49 fights.

McGregor hardly lacks confidence but he’s done something in his gym that will help him to envisage victory.

That’s because he’s got someone to paint a huge mural on his gym wall of him knocking out Mayweather.

McGregor's two Instagram posts

McGregor posted an image on Instagram with the caption: "I am a filthy Irish animal.” In the background, you can see McGregor landed a left hook on Mayweather’s chin in a rather incredible mural.

In a second Instagram post, McGregor shows Mayweather getting punched more clearly in the painting, while posting an image with the caption: “Tunnel vision.”

While McGregor is considered as massive underdog for the fight, some believe that he has the ability to upset to odds and consign Mayweather to his very first defeat.

What McGregor's coach thinks

And that includes McGregor’s boxing coach, Owen Roddy, who has backed the UFC lightweight champion to do the unthinkable.

“I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to do it," he said.

“I think it’s going to be one of the most insane nights ever. It’s a tall task. But if anybody could do it, Conor can.

"He shocks the world every time. Every time he fights he’s doubted, people are like, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.’

“We know what Conor is capable of. Conor does it every time. I think he’s going to put him away. I think he’s going to KO him. I think it’ll take a couple of rounds.

“And I know my phone is about to explode, I’m sure. But look, Conor does these things. He does these exceptional things all the time.”

