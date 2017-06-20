GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

McGregor.

Conor McGregor has a brilliant mural of Floyd Mayweather in his gym

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Confirmation of Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather has certainly split opinion throughout the sporting world.

Some can’t wait for August 26 to see the UFC champion take on the legendary boxer. However, others believe there is too much hype surrounding the whole event and that Mayweather will just cruise to victory.

Either way, the fight is set to be the most lucrative in boxing history with it being dubbed the first ‘billion dollar fight.’

Article continues below

And with just over two months until fight night, both McGregor and Mayweather will need to seriously step up their training if they want to be victorious.

For the Irishman, though, he will have to adapt his MMA style of fighting to become good enough to beat Mayweather - who is unbeaten in his previous 49 fights.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

McGregor hardly lacks confidence but he’s done something in his gym that will help him to envisage victory.

That’s because he’s got someone to paint a huge mural on his gym wall of him knocking out Mayweather.

McGregor's two Instagram posts

McGregor posted an image on Instagram with the caption: "I am a filthy Irish animal.” In the background, you can see McGregor landed a left hook on Mayweather’s chin in a rather incredible mural.

In a second Instagram post, McGregor shows Mayweather getting punched more clearly in the painting, while posting an image with the caption: “Tunnel vision.”

While McGregor is considered as massive underdog for the fight, some believe that he has the ability to upset to odds and consign Mayweather to his very first defeat.

What McGregor's coach thinks

And that includes McGregor’s boxing coach, Owen Roddy, who has backed the UFC lightweight champion to do the unthinkable.

“I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to do it," he said.

“I think it’s going to be one of the most insane nights ever. It’s a tall task. But if anybody could do it, Conor can. 

"He shocks the world every time. Every time he fights he’s doubted, people are like, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that.’

“We know what Conor is capable of. Conor does it every time. I think he’s going to put him away. I think he’s going to KO him. I think it’ll take a couple of rounds.

“And I know my phone is about to explode, I’m sure. But look, Conor does these things. He does these exceptional things all the time.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again