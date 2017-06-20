The Undertaker's WWE career appeared to have ended earlier this year at WrestleMania 33 after a defeat in the main event of the show to Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog picked up the win against The Deadman and took control of the yard. Accepting defeat, The Undertaker left his iconic hat, coat, and gloves in the middle of the ring in Orlando and walked back up the ramp as Mark Calaway, retiring the gimmick and himself in the process.

While this is the perfect end for this legend, there are some fans that are hoping he comes back for at least one more match so that things don't have to end the way they did, but this seems unlikely.

The Undertaker family was watching Monday Night RAW this past week where they saw his WrestleMania opponent announce he will face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe at SummerSlam later this year.

Commenting on her father's defeat to Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals, Undertaker's youngest daughter Kaia suggested how her dad could have come out of his match back in April victorious.

She said, according to Michelle McCool's Instagram: "Booo.....daddy say BOO, he beat you!!! Next time just punch him in the face, kick him between the eyes then use your muscles to hold him down to count to 3!

"If he tries to move, just push him back down. Seriously, that's all you have to do. Ok, daddy?!"

Sounds simple enough, so why didn't The Undertaker do that? Probably because Vince McMahon told him not to!

Nevertheless, The Undertaker appears to be happily retired and is enjoy so much deserved quality time with his family, but is still keeping his head in the loop by watching RAW.

Maybe he'll get the urge to come back now that John Cena is a free agent and could be able to wrestle on any brand he wants, just like he was an unassigned superstar earlier this year. That's if he does want to come back.

A match of The Undertaker vs John Cena at WrestleMania would certainly be the stuff of dreams for the majority of fans, but that's where it may have to remain if The Deadman is pleased with the way he finished his career vs Reigns earlier this year.

