GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Undertaker.

The Undertaker's daughter suggests how he could've beaten Roman Reigns at WrestleMania

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Undertaker's WWE career appeared to have ended earlier this year at WrestleMania 33 after a defeat in the main event of the show to Roman Reigns.

The Big Dog picked up the win against The Deadman and took control of the yard. Accepting defeat, The Undertaker left his iconic hat, coat, and gloves in the middle of the ring in Orlando and walked back up the ramp as Mark Calaway, retiring the gimmick and himself in the process.

While this is the perfect end for this legend, there are some fans that are hoping he comes back for at least one more match so that things don't have to end the way they did, but this seems unlikely.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The Undertaker family was watching Monday Night RAW this past week where they saw his WrestleMania opponent announce he will face the winner of Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe at SummerSlam later this year.

Commenting on her father's defeat to Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals, Undertaker's youngest daughter Kaia suggested how her dad could have come out of his match back in April victorious. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

She said, according to Michelle McCool's Instagram: "Booo.....daddy say BOO, he beat you!!! Next time just punch him in the face, kick him between the eyes then use your muscles to hold him down to count to 3!

"If he tries to move, just push him back down. Seriously, that's all you have to do. Ok, daddy?!"

Sounds simple enough, so why didn't The Undertaker do that? Probably because Vince McMahon told him not to!

Nevertheless, The Undertaker appears to be happily retired and is enjoy so much deserved quality time with his family, but is still keeping his head in the loop by watching RAW. 

p1bj2l028oak41scs1ckb16qe1q8nb.jpg

Maybe he'll get the urge to come back now that John Cena is a free agent and could be able to wrestle on any brand he wants, just like he was an unassigned superstar earlier this year. That's if he does want to come back.

A match of The Undertaker vs John Cena at WrestleMania would certainly be the stuff of dreams for the majority of fans, but that's where it may have to remain if The Deadman is pleased with the way he finished his career vs Reigns earlier this year.

p1bj2kvg4410atn84l9r1m8p1lsb9.jpg

Would you like to see The Undertaker wrestle in one more match? If so, who should it be against? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
The Undertaker
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again