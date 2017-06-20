It doesn't take much to unsettle even the top players in world football these days.

Reports indicate Robert Lewandowski is becoming increasingly unhappy with life at Bayern Munich despite ending each of his three seasons there as a Bundesliga champion.

In addition to celebrating his fair share of success with teammates, the Pole has also racked up a host of individual triumphs during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski holds the club records for the most goals scored in a match by a substitute with five, the fastest hat-trick and five-goal haul, and quickest foreign player to reach 100 top-flight goals.

And yet, the 28-year-old is somehow discontent with the state of affairs at his current club.

Lewandowski’s situation has unsurprisingly pricked up the ears of several other European giants and prompted his representative Maik Barthel to stoke the fire.

The Bayern striker failed to score on the final day of the 2016-17 Bundesliga season and finished a single goal behind topscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he netted twice for Borussia Dortmund.

ANCELOTTI FUED

Lewandowski claims he feels let down by Carlo Ancelotti for not doing his utmost to enable him to win the Torjagerkanone.

"Robert has told me that he has not been supported and that the coach did not summon him for the last game to help him become the top scorer," his agent told Kicker, as per Marca.

"He's disappointed, I've never seen him like this before.

"He expected the team to support him in a proactive way.”

Clearly a born striker, Lewandowski even criticised his teammates last month for failing to help him catch Aubameyang on the last weekend of the campaign.

"I have not been completely satisfied with the way my team helped me," he said.

"Disappointment with my team, that's the feeling I had."

STRIKER'S ATTITUDE

Well, the former Lech Poznan can’t be faulted for a lack of determination – that’s for sure.

He has bagged more than 30 Bundesliga goals in his last two campaigns in Bavaria to take his overall tally to 77 goals in 96 appearances.

But if missing out on an personal prize is truly what’s fuelling his unhappiness at Bayern, perhaps he would be better off elsewhere.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are thought to be two of his keenest admirers, though neither have made an official approach for his services as yet.

