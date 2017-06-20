Cristiano Ronaldo must have thought life couldn’t get any sweeter a fortnight ago.

The Portuguese superstar had won the Champions League with Real Madrid for the third time in his career, just a couple of weeks after securing the second La Liga title of his spell at the Bernabeu.

By winning both tournaments, Ronaldo was now the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d’Or for a joint record fifth time later this year. He will tie level with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi, who possessed three more Ballon d’Or awards than Ronaldo back in 2012, barring an unexpected turn of events.

Article continues below

That he is also the world’s best-paid footballer and his family were settled in the Spanish capital meant there was no reason for Ronaldo to want to leave Real Madrid.

But all that changed last week when the 32-year-old was informed that he had been accused of tax fraud.

Article continues below

Ronaldo has decided to leave Real Madrid

Ronaldo reacted by telling Real Madrid he wanted to leave the club this summer. His mind was made up and there was no reversing his decision.

The message to his agent, Jorge Mendes, was clear: get me out of Spain now.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have both been linked with the world-class forward, who is currently in Russia with the rest of the Portugal squad for the Confederations Cup.

But how serious is Ronaldo about leaving the Bernabeu?

What Ronaldo has told Sergio Ramos

Well, the Spanish TV show ‘Golazo de Gol’ understand that Ronaldo has told his teammate, Sergio Ramos, that he’s deadly serious during a phone call.

Per AS's report, Ramos is understood to have asked Ronaldo if the rumours of his desire to leave his current employers were true.

Ronaldo confirmed that they were.

Zinedine Zidane has also phoned Ronaldo

This latest update comes just a couple of days after it was reported Zinedine Zidane had phoned Ronaldo urging him to stay.

Zidane is reportedly desperate to keep the prolific forward but convincing him to change his mind won’t be straightforward with this tax issue hanging over him.

Ronaldo will appear in court on July 31.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo still be a Real Madrid player next season? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms