Horse Racing

.

Frankie Dettori posts statement on Twitter after being ruled out of Ascot

Italian jockey and crowd favourite Frankie Dettori will not be able to make a competitive appearance at Ascot this year as he will require further rehabilitation on an injury he picked up when he fell during a race in Great Yarmouth.

It comes as a major blow to the five-time Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner after he had been working so hard over the last week to get ready.

The jockey was thrown from his horse during the pre-race parade last Tuesday (13th June) and injured his arm.

The 46-year-old did race again on Sunday but has now announced further treatment is required and he will miss the entire five-day event at Ascot.

He posted an official statement on his Twitter account shortly after the news broke.

It read: "I've been trying so hard to get fit for today but had to accept this morning it wasn't going to happen.

"I've got to have physio and get it properly looked after so won't be at Ascot this week

"For me that's soul destroying as it's the most important week of the year.

"I'll be counting the days until next year."

Dettori had been booked to race in four of the opening day's events but fans will be disappointed to learn the likeable Italian, nicknamed 'The Maestro', will not be competing this year.

The 46-year-old  was in the Celebrity Big Brother house in 2015 and featured as a guest panellist on A Question of Sport on multiple occasions including making it as a Team Captain from 2002-2004; his most famous moment came in 2003 when he didn't recognise his own name when asked to de-scramble the anagram 'Trinket Ride Oaf'.

While the jockey will be hoping for a speedy recovery, it doesn't look likely that the previously unraced filly, Tivoli, from which he was thrown, will be competing either as punters look unlikely to back a horse with a proven volatility.

Topics:
Gold Cup
Cheltenham Festival
Kieren Fallon
Horse Racing
Grand National

