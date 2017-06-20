GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Georges-Kevin NKoudou explains why he was wearing a Chelsea shirt

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tottenham and Chelsea have one of the fiercest rivalries in the Premier League. In fact, behind Arsenal, there's probably not a club in England that Spurs hate more than the Blues.  

The two sides both play in London, so there's already a basis for a local rivalry there. But adding the fact that in 2016, Chelsea ended Tottenham's title hopes at Stamford Bridge, the fixture has become even bigger recently.  

Last season the pair were at it again, fighting it out to be crowned league champions. There wasn't a crunch fixture quite on the level of 'the Battle of the Bridge' that we saw in May 2016, but the rivalry still threatens to boil over every time the two teams step onto the pitch.      

Article continues below

      

As a Tottenham or Chelsea player then, there are a number of things you should never do. You'd certainly be hated by one side's fanbase if you ever joined the other team.

In fact, even mentioning that you don't despise the opposite club would get you some funny looks from followers of your own team.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

With that being said, Spurs youngster Georges-Kevin NKoudou has some explaining to do.   

The 22-year-old has recently been pictured wearing a Chelsea training top. Yes, a Tottenham player has been seen wearing a Chelsea shirt.    

If you don't believe it, proof can be found below.  

Understandably, Spurs fans are not happy.    

But the Frenchman has explained his reasoning for committing one of football's ultimate sins.

After being blissfully unaware of the storm he caused amongst Tottenham fans, for all of about five minutes, he quickly acted to defuse the situation.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-TOTTENHAM-WYCOMBE

The winger replied to a tweet questioning him wearing the shirt, saying:

"I'm wearing the shirt my friend @mbatshuayi gave me... NO disrespect here just old friendship sorry for not knowing."

So there we have it, it was all an innocent misunderstanding. NKoudou was politely wearing a shirt that Chelsea's title-winning hero Michy Batshuayi gave him. 

As much as he feels that he's not in the wrong for wearing such a top, it's clear that the Spurs man will think twice before wearing it in public again. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Football

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again