When he was an active in-ring performer for the WWE, Daniel Bryan was one of those superstars that completely revolutionized the way the company operates today.

Although he was small, Bryan showed the WWE that size doesn't matter so long as you have the skill, and with the WWE fans on his side, he managed to headline WrestleMania 30 and win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Now the general manager of SmackDown Live, The King of Beards has said the WWE needs to change the way they present themselves again, but this time through the way superstars present themselves.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Bryan said WWE can learn from what has been successful in UFC, and allow superstars to show more of their personalities in backstage vignettes.

He said: "I think a change of presentation is absolutely necessary. I think the way that we present our superstars probably needs to change.

"Years ago they went through with this idea of having as much live stuff as possible on the shows, but I think when you watch say UFC for example, some of the things that are the most endearing, that make you care the most about the fighters are these backstage vignettes that get to show their real personality.

"You'll see great fights that people will cheer maybe because they're great fights, but the fights that have the most impact are the ones with fighters who people actually care about.

"I think one of the things that really endeared me to people was that people got to view more aspects of my personality than most because of the different things that I did within WWE.

"Seeing performers frustrated and being able to show that on TV and being able to show their experiences, their reactions to what's happening to them on the show and doing backstage vignettes."

Bryan said WWE can learn a lot from combat sports in order to move forward because they've been successful over the years thanks more to personalities, rather than the quality of fights which they put on.

"In combat sports, personalities are what draw. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was one of the worst boxing matches I've ever seen, but millions of people watched it because of the personalities involved.

"I think changing that dynamic and highlighting the personalities is something we really need to do. Now, I don't know how we do it. I think if anybody has a magic answer of what the best way is to present personalities in this modern day of television, they'd make millions of dollars, so I may not have the answer."

Do you agree with Daniel Bryan's thoughts that WWE needs more personality in their programming?

