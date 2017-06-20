With the Under-20 World Cup and the Under-21 European Championships taking place this summer, football fans have had the opportunity to keep a close eye on future stars.
With no senior World Cup or European Championships taking place - and the Confederations Cup not being taken too seriously - there has been an increased interest in the youth tournaments.
But we haven’t had to wait until this summer to see some the football's hottest prospects in action. We’ve saw the emergence of some incredible young players last season as they made a name of themselves on the European - and world - stage.
Some of those players could be making big-money moves this summer having been identified as the next big thing. However, some are already at top clubs and will continue their progress as they attempt to reach the very top.
But who are the best young players in football right now?
Well, the Telegraph have compiled a list naming 'The 50 best young players in world football.’
To qualify, all players have to be aged 21 or under at the end of the 2016/17 season.
The 50 best young players
Check it out:
50 | Predrag Rajkovic | GK | 21 | Maccabi Tel Aviv
49 | Kuki | AMC | 19 | Malaga
48 | Andrija Zivkovic | AMC | 20 | Benfica
47 | Dominic Solanke | ST | 19 | Liverpool
46 | Marlos Moreno | FW | 20 | Manchester City
45 | Carlos Soler | CM | 20 | Valencia
44 | Benjamin Henrichs | CB | 20 | Bayer Leverkusen
43 | Ante Coric | AMC | 20 | Dinamo Zagreb
42 | Niklas Sule | CB | 21 | Bayern Munich
41 | Patrik Schick | FW | 21 | Sampdoria
40 | Maximillian Meyer | AMC | 21 | Schalke
39 | Vinicius Junior | FW | 16 | Real Madrid
38 | Presnel Kimpembe | CB | 21 | PSG
37 | Matthijs de Ligt | CB | 17 | Ajax
36 | Kelechi Iheanacho | ST | 20 | Manchester City
35 | Renato Sanches | CM | 19 | Bayern Munich
34 | Dani Ceballos | CM | 20 | Real Betis
33 | Wilfried Ndidi | CM | 20 | Leicester
32 | Mahmoud Dahoud | CM | 21 | Borussia Dortmund
31 | Malang Sarr | CB | 18 | Nice
30 | Mauricio Lemos | CB | 21 | Las Palmas
29 | Giovani Lo Celso | AMC | 20 | PSG
28 | Riechedly Bazoer | DM | 20 | Wolfsburg
27 | Moise Kean | ST | 17 | Juventus
26 | Ruben Neves | DM | 20 | Porto
25 | Jonathan Tah | CB | 21 | Bayer Leverkusen
24 | Davinson Sanchez | CB | 21 | Ajax
23 | Alejandro Grimaldo | LB | 21 | Benfina
22 | Kasper Dolberg | AMC | 19 | Everton
21 | Timo Werner | FW | 21 | RB Leipzig
20 | Theo Hernandez | LB | 19 | Atletico Madrid
19 | Youri Tielemans | CM | 19 | Monaco
18 | Christian Pulisic | RW | 18 | Borussia Dortmund
17 | Julian Brandt | Winger | 21 | Bayer Leverkusen
16 | Andreas Christensen | CB | 21 | Chelsea
15 | Julian Weigl | CM | 21 | Borussia Dortmund
14 | Alex Iwobi | Winger | 21 | Arsenal
13 | Thomas Lemar | AMC | 21 | Monaco
12 | Anthony Martial | FW | 21 | Manchester United
11 | Gabriel Barbosa | FW | 20 | Inter Milan
10 | Marcus Rashford | FW | 19 | Manchester United
9 | Andre Silva | ST | 19 | AC Milan
8 | Gianluigi Donnarumma | GK | 18 | AC Milan
7 | Marco Asensio | AMC | 21 | Real Madrid
6 | Kingsley Coman | Winger | 21 | Bayern Munich
5 | Leroy Sane | FW | 21 | Manchester City
4 | Dele Alli | AMC | 21 | Tottenham
3 | Ousmane Dembele | FW | 20 | Borussia Dortmund
2 | Gabriel Jesus | FW | 20 | Manchester City
1 | Kylian Mbappe | FW | 18 | Monaco
So there we have it. The Telegraph believe Mbappe is the best young player in world football right now.
And it seems Real Madrid agree. They are reportedly keen to smash the world transfer record for the striker that helped Monaco win Ligue 1 and reach the Champions League semi-finals.
He may have only had one full season at the very top but 26 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions - including six goals in nine matches in the Champions League - suggests he has the potential to be a world beater.
Keep an eye on each of these 50 players, though, because they all have the potential to make it very far in football.
