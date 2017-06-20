Despite playing a huge role in ending Cleveland's title drought last season, Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is no longer with the team after he and owner Dan Gilbert mutually agreed to part ways.

Griffin spent three years in Cleveland, presiding over the era that coincided with LeBron James's return to the Cavaliers.

Though many NBA fans like to poke fun at LeBron by saying he's the GM of the team, Griffin has done an admirable job to make the Cavs the class of the Eastern Conference.

After Monday's decision became final, LeBron sent out a tweet to thank Griffin for his hard work over the years, but appeared to take a subtle shot at Gilbert as well:

James and Gilbert have famously feuded before, as Gilbert released an angry letter (written in Comic Sans font for some reason) when King James took his talents to the Miami Heat.

Griffin, meanwhile, is expected to be a hot commodity this offseason and should have plenty of opportunities to continue his front-office career. He said in a statement (via ESPN.com) that he's thankful for his time with the Cavs, but is looking forward to his next challenge:

"I am extremely excited for my next challenge in the NBA, however Dan and I know now that [the Cavs] are a team built on largely on the concept of fit and are now at the point where the fit is not right for us to continue with one another," Griffin said.

The Cavs have reportedly been looking into potentially adding former Detroit Pistons star Chauncey Billups as the director of basketball operations, which would then let him hire a GM of his choosing.

Nothing is finalized yet, but with rumors swirling about James potentially leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers in the next couple of years, the Cavs would be wise to consult their superstar before making a franchise-altering decision.

The Cavaliers need to get someone in place soon, as they are being linked to superstars like Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, among others, this offseason. Without a GM, though, any ongoing talks have likely stalled, opening the door for other teams to swoop in and make deals of their own.

Cleveland has made three-straight NBA Finals appearances and LeBron has a streak of seven-straight title-round appearances going, so the Cavs will need to be careful not to shake things up too much this summer. If they fail to represent the East in the Finals next summer, LeBron could decide he's had enough and head west.