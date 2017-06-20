GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Florentino Perez believes there's one Real Madrid player that can challenge Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For the last eight years, there has only been two men battling against each other to be named the world's best player. 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been so far ahead of anyone that since 2008, no one else has been close to winning the Ballon d'Or. 

If Ronaldo won it, which he has done four times in the last nine years, then Messi came second. If Messi won it, and he has five times since 2008, then Ronaldo came second in all but one of those years. 

Article continues below

And that trend looks set to continue. Both men are expected to be nominated for the 2017 Ballon d'Or and after the season Real Madrid have had, Ronaldo's in the driving seat to win it. 

Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League last season and the Portuguese star was the man that led them to both. He scored 25 goals in 29 league appearances and netted a double against Juventus to secure back to back European success for Real. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

This likely means that Messi will come second again. Any other year, scoring 37 goals in 34 league games and helping deliver the Copa del Rey may have been enough to be named the best on the planet. 

After being accused of tax fraud, reports suggest that Ronaldo's time in Spain has come to an end. The player apparently does not want to just leave Madrid, but the country altogether. 

And this may spell an end to the Ronaldo/Messi domination. If the pair aren't featuring in the same league against the same opposition, it becomes harder to judge them against one another.

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

If certain reports are to be believed, 32-year-old Ronaldo could return to Manchester United this summer.  

As the Premier League is renowned for being a much tougher league, this may open the door for another Galactico to challenge Messi for the title of world's best player.  

And Madrid president Florentino Perez believes he knows who that is.  

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs New Contract at Real Madrid

He told Spanish newspaper Marca, as per the Mirror:

"Asensio has become a big player and can become a Golden Ball winner. He has all the qualities to succeed. He is humble, hardworking, sensible, a team player and has tremendous quality."

Although he's not suggesting the 21-year-old can win the Ballon d'Or this year, Perez believes Asensio can do it in the future.

At such a young age, that's a huge compliment for the Spaniard. However, it's put a lot of pressure on him too. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again