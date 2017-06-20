For the last eight years, there has only been two men battling against each other to be named the world's best player.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been so far ahead of anyone that since 2008, no one else has been close to winning the Ballon d'Or.

If Ronaldo won it, which he has done four times in the last nine years, then Messi came second. If Messi won it, and he has five times since 2008, then Ronaldo came second in all but one of those years.

And that trend looks set to continue. Both men are expected to be nominated for the 2017 Ballon d'Or and after the season Real Madrid have had, Ronaldo's in the driving seat to win it.

Madrid won both La Liga and the Champions League last season and the Portuguese star was the man that led them to both. He scored 25 goals in 29 league appearances and netted a double against Juventus to secure back to back European success for Real.

This likely means that Messi will come second again. Any other year, scoring 37 goals in 34 league games and helping deliver the Copa del Rey may have been enough to be named the best on the planet.

After being accused of tax fraud, reports suggest that Ronaldo's time in Spain has come to an end. The player apparently does not want to just leave Madrid, but the country altogether.

And this may spell an end to the Ronaldo/Messi domination. If the pair aren't featuring in the same league against the same opposition, it becomes harder to judge them against one another.

If certain reports are to be believed, 32-year-old Ronaldo could return to Manchester United this summer.

As the Premier League is renowned for being a much tougher league, this may open the door for another Galactico to challenge Messi for the title of world's best player.

And Madrid president Florentino Perez believes he knows who that is.

He told Spanish newspaper Marca, as per the Mirror:

"Asensio has become a big player and can become a Golden Ball winner. He has all the qualities to succeed. He is humble, hardworking, sensible, a team player and has tremendous quality."

Although he's not suggesting the 21-year-old can win the Ballon d'Or this year, Perez believes Asensio can do it in the future.

At such a young age, that's a huge compliment for the Spaniard. However, it's put a lot of pressure on him too.

