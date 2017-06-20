In a way, you have to admire Tyson Fury.

The 28-year-old is as honest as they come. What you see is what you get. If he’s got something to say, he’ll say it and everyone else should just deal with it.

Anthony Joshua, like the rest of us, knows this. So why did the WBA 'super' and IBF title holder think it was a good idea to take a pop at Fury via the press earlier today?

Article continues below

"He didn't throw a punch,” Joshua said of Fury’s victory over Wladimir Klitschko, per Sky Sports, which happened back in November 2015. “He didn't come to fight. He just walked around the ring for like 12 rounds, it's boring. It's not winning, it's how you win.

"His stock didn't rise. Your stock has got to rise and he could have had the better win, but when people look at it, many years after, ask them whose fight they will remember."

Article continues below

Fury reckons he could beat Joshua

This was Joshua’s delayed response to Fury’s comment that if they were to meet in the ring at a later date, there would only be one winner.

"I don't even need a warm-up if he wants this,” Fury was quoted as saying by Sky Sports last month, shortly after Joshua’s epic victory over Klitschko. "I have been out of the ring as long as Klitschko but the difference is, I am not 41, I am 28.

"AJ did really well to come back but I am not 41 or getting old. He is just a pumped-up weightlifter but [Klitschko] couldn't land one of those of those hooks on me, at all.

"It is a total clash of styles, a total clash of personalities, the complete opposites.

"I would just like to congratulate AJ for getting through the nip-and-tuck, life-and-death situation, against an old man, so well done.

"But let's face it, I am the man, the number one in the division.

"There can only ever be one heavyweight, especially in our part of the world, and it's me. It definitely isn't a pumped-up heavyweight, I can tell you that."

Fury's savage response to Joshua's latest dig

Fury has now read Joshua’s latest comments, describing his style as ‘boring’, and he’s responded with a pretty savage post on Instagram.

“@anthony_joshua boring hay!” the Gypsy King wrote. “We see who is boring when U face me! A big bully is what you are u big dosser. Big femi your bully street name. I've seen your type many times. The man who can't speak his own mind, the plastic Nigerian 🇳🇬 I'm more Nigerian than you! I'll fly the flag for Nigeria when we fight. GYPSY MAN. Represents the world 🌎. Ali had words for a man like you, they were Uncle Tom.”

Ouch.

Fury's video message to Joshua

And that wasn’t all. Alongside that caption was a video Fury had filmed and this is his message to the 27-year-old…

Fury may not have fought since 2015 but he hasn’t lost his ability to trash-talk, that’s for sure.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms