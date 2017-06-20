Now that Conor’s McGregor’s super fight against Floyd Mayweather has been made official, it seems like everybody wants a piece of the action.

You can bet that celebrities from all walks of life will shell out on the best tickets to witness this spectacle, while fighters from both disciplines haven’t shied away from the fact that they would love to be on the undercard because of the amount of money that can be made.

SUPER FIGHT

Cub Swanson has called out Paulie Malignaggi, Wilson Reis wants to throw down with Gervonta Davis while UFC’s heavyweight king Stipe Miocic wants to meet his boxing counterpart in Anthony Joshua.

Despite what many say about this fight, there’s no denying that interest is there – even from a purely entertainment value.

With a fight of this stature, you can be sure that betting companies will be having a field day with the amount of bets that will be placed on this fight, and one man who’ll be looking to cash in on this is current welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley.

Woodley isn’t the biggest fan of the Notorious, as the two had a well-documented spat in the build-up to UFC 205 last year, and the prospect of seeing the Irishman go for a third world championship hasn’t been ruled out yet; even The Chosen One is interested in it.

Not many are giving the UFC lightweight champion a chance against the 49-0 American, and even though Woodley doesn’t think McGregor could win, he’ll be putting money in him as in combat sports – anything can happen.

WOODLEY'S BET

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Morning Wood Show,’ Woodley claimed: “I’ll be honest, me and Conor ain’t really see eye to eye on a lot of things.

“At the end of the day I still want to scrap him, but I’m betting on Conor.

“You know why? I bet a grand, I win 6,500 bucks. I bet 2 grand, 13 grand. It’s freaking combat sports. Anybody got a chance at all times, so I’m willing to lose for the chance to win because that’s crazy that somebody that is that big of an underdog.

“Like on paper, you and I can see how and why. Who knows how it might go? I might be able to bet 100 bucks to win 1000. He might be plus 1000 at the end of the day when people really start putting their analytical hats on this fight and style match up.

“I don’t know. I don’t think he’s going to win, but if he proves me wrong, at least I can cash in on it.”

While anything can happen in combat sports, 49 men have tried and failed to be the shock defeat on Mayweather's record, so it’s not surprising that the odds aren’t in McGregor's favour.

I guess when you have that much money to spend, it won’t make a difference if he wins or loses that bet.

