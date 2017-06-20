Rugby players will tell that every game that they are chosen to play is a great honour.

However, for members of the British and Irish Lions squad currently touring New Zealand, they would have been hoping that they were overlooked for the warm-up game against the Chiefs.

With the first Test against the All-Blacks on Saturday, those who were selected on Tuesday are highly unlikely to be involved against the team ranked No.1 in the world.

While there would be natural disappointment about missing out on the highly awaited contest, captain for the Lions against the Chiefs Rory Best, said that keeping everyone's head up was vitally important.

The Irish hooker has first-hand experience on this front having also been captain in the Lions' last warm-up game against the Brumbies on their 2013 tour to Australia where they produced a lacklustre performance, going down 14-12.

Best was determined not to let lightning strike twice and having defeated the Chiefs 34-6, the Irishman revealed what he said to inspire such a promising performance.

“We talked about channeling [any negative emotion about the Test team]," he said, as per The Express.

"I know about it personally from four years ago and I said to the boys that if you let this one slip by you’ll regret it.

"I regretted it for four years and today they stood up and I couldn’t be prouder.

"They picked themselves up off the ground and showed how much it means and how much it means to us as a group.”

Winger Jack Nowell scored two tries (one in each half), while Jared Payne also scored.

Before that win, their midweek form has been poor, losing both matches against the Blues (22-16) and the Highlanders (23-22).

With this in mind, a good performance against the Blues was vital for the morale of the squad.

Best was well aware of what was required.

He added: "We talked about getting a bit of a reaction from this group and how, although the results have not looked great for us in midweek, we’ve put ourselves in positions to win games comfortably."

“There’s a good team spirit right throughout this squad and tonight you really saw it.

"We worked hard for each other even at the very end when we were winning comfortably.

"It’s easy to give up and concede a try but you saw the way the boys kept marching forward.

"For a tight-head prop to make a turnover in the 80th minute shows what it means to everyone.”

There is no doubt that the team selected for the first Test on Saturday face a massive challenge in coming up against the best team in world rugby.

Strength in depth is important on a tour such as this and if they do not perform to expectations, the selectors will know that there are other players in form who are itching for their chance.

