WWE fans will have to wait for another two more weeks before John Cena returns to our screens, but news has already emerged of him being part of an upcoming pay-per-view.

The Cenation Leader isn't scheduled to return to the company until July 4's edition of SmackDown Live. He will be returning as a free agent, and is expected to be free to appear on either of WWE's brands, rather than just the blue brand.

Cena is expected to explain more of his free agent status upon his return, but he could also be announcing, or at least starting a storyline with the superstar he will be facing at an upcoming pay-per-view.

Wrestling Inc has reported the 16-time World Champion will be on the SmackDown Live exclusive pay-per-view Battleground on July 23 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

While Cena's status for the show is true as it is confirmed on the WWE's website, his opponent for the event is yet to be confirmed, but it's bound to be an interesting match as this will be SmackDown Live's last exclusive pay-per-view before SummerSlam.

From what we have seen in the rumor columns, we can infer on what type of match Cena could be a part of at Battleground.

Current speculation has suggested he will face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at the company's second biggest show of the year at the end of the summer.

This could mean The Leader of the Cenation will be a part of some sort of number one contenders match at Battleground, in which the winner would go on to face The Maharaja at SummerSlam.

The rumor columns have also suggested it could be a big summer for Cena, as he is predicted to win his 17th world title on the show, putting him one ahead of Ric Flair's long-standing record and at the top of the mountain by himself.

However, the celebrations could be cut short, as it is expected Baron Corbin will use this opportunity to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract which he won last Sunday and bring Cena's 17th title reign to an end rather quickly.

What do you think of John Cena now being a free agent in the WWE?

