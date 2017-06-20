The Cleveland Cavaliers' offseason plans have been thrown into turmoil after Monday's announcement that general manager David Griffin would be leaving the team following a mutual agreement with owner Dan Gilbert.

The Cavs have been linked to Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Jimmy Butler, among others, this offseason and are expected to make big moves.

However, whoever they bring in to run the show in the coming weeks will have a potentially franchise-altering decision to make.

According to FOX Sports reporter Sam Amico, Griffin was one of point guard Kyrie Irving's biggest fans and refused to trade the budding superstar. However, several teams are interested in the former No. 1 overall pick and the next GM may not have as strong of a desire to keep him around:

Irving averaged a career-high 25.2 points to go with 5.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds a night during the 2016-17 regular season and seems to be entering his prime, so the Cavs will have to tread carefully when it comes to trading one of the best point guards in the NBA right now.

Based on comments LeBron James made a couple of months ago, it's safe to say he's not a fan of Gilbert's decision to let Griffin walk. And, if the new GM trades Irving, it's a good bet that he'll be even angrier with his team:

"It makes no sense why he shouldn't get an extension," James told ESPN back in April. "He's pulled every move - he's tried to make every move happen - to better this team to be able to compete for a championship. So we wouldn't be in this position, obviously, without him and without the guys that are here - from the coaching staff to the players to Griff. He's been a big piece of it."

Irving has shown he's one of the best point guards in the game and is one of the most clutch players with the game on the line in the fourth quarter. In the 2016 NBA Finals, Irving took over in the fourth quarter and led the Cavs to their first title.

Even if the Cavs can turn Irving and Love into a new pair of superstars, there's no guarantee those new players will end up being better fits to play alongside James than Irving is.

Whoever the team's new GM ends up being, they need to tread carefully or else the Cavs could wind up alienating LeBron and accelerating his reported plan to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a couple of years.