There's no doubt that Diego Maradona was one of the greatest players to ever step onto a football pitch.

The Argentine scored two of the most famous goals ever in the 1986 World Cup against England.

His first was highly controversial. The midfielder challenged England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for an aerial ball and rather than heading it, he punched it into the net. It's a goal that's never been forgotten.

Just four minutes later, his second was perhaps the finest solo effort in history. After picking the ball up in his own half, he skipped past four players on a dazzling run before slotting past Shilton again.

Those goals were enough to send Argentina into the semi-finals of the Mexico '86 World Cup. Wins against Belgium and West Germany followed and Maradona was crowned a world champion.

Although he's renowned as one of the best players ever, there's at least one current footballer who isn't his biggest fan.

Juventus defender Dani Alves recently spoke out about Maradona's 'Hand of God' moment, and refused to compare Argentina's former greatest player to their current best, Lionel Messi.

"You want to compare Messi to Maradona? You can't compare them," the Brazilian told Canais Esporte Interativo, as per Goal.

"I would not be proud to say that I won a World Cup with a 'Hand of God.' I wouldn't be able to tell my son that I won a World Cup like this with the whole world talking about it." "The 'Hand of God' tricked us, you have to take this firm position. A sportsman like this can't be an example for youngsters."

Those are pretty harsh words from the 34-year-old and they haven't gone unnoticed.

Maradona has hit back. He mocked Alves, and his playing position on TyC Sports, saying:

"Dani Alves is an idiot. He makes 28 passes and only gets four right. As a right-back, Cafu and Maicon were good. Dani Alves? Poor thing." "He speaks because he plays in a position on the pitch where football is not played. They [right-backs] touch the ball three times and make eight fouls per game."

Ouch. It's one thing to call Alves an idiot, but to suggest that he's not on the level of Cafu and Maicon is even more insulting for a man that's won 34 major trophies during his career.

