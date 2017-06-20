GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Diego Maradona hits back at Dani Alves over 'Hand of God' comments

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There's no doubt that Diego Maradona was one of the greatest players to ever step onto a football pitch.  

The Argentine scored two of the most famous goals ever in the 1986 World Cup against England.  

His first was highly controversial. The midfielder challenged England goalkeeper Peter Shilton for an aerial ball and rather than heading it, he punched it into the net. It's a goal that's never been forgotten.  

Article continues below

Just four minutes later, his second was perhaps the finest solo effort in history. After picking the ball up in his own half, he skipped past four players on a dazzling run before slotting past Shilton again.

Those goals were enough to send Argentina into the semi-finals of the Mexico '86 World Cup. Wins against Belgium and West Germany followed and Maradona was crowned a world champion.   

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Although he's renowned as one of the best players ever, there's at least one current footballer who isn't his biggest fan.

Juventus defender Dani Alves recently spoke out about Maradona's 'Hand of God' moment, and refused to compare Argentina's former greatest player to their current best, Lionel Messi.

"You want to compare Messi to Maradona? You can't compare them," the Brazilian told Canais Esporte Interativo, as per Goal.   

Juventus FC v FC Crotone - Serie A

"I would not be proud to say that I won a World Cup with a 'Hand of God.' I wouldn't be able to tell my son that I won a World Cup like this with the whole world talking about it." 

"The 'Hand of God' tricked us, you have to take this firm position. A sportsman like this can't be an example for youngsters."

Those are pretty harsh words from the 34-year-old and they haven't gone unnoticed. 

WM 1986 in Mexiko Viertelfinale ARG - ENG

Maradona has hit back. He mocked Alves, and his playing position on TyC Sports, saying:

"Dani Alves is an idiot. He makes 28 passes and only gets four right. As a right-back, Cafu and Maicon were good. Dani Alves? Poor thing."  

"He speaks because he plays in a position on the pitch where football is not played. They [right-backs] touch the ball three times and make eight fouls per game."

Ouch. It's one thing to call Alves an idiot, but to suggest that he's not on the level of Cafu and Maicon is even more insulting for a man that's won 34 major trophies during his career. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Juventus
Argentina Football
Football
Brazil Football
Diego Maradona

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again