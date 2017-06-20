Gianluigi Buffon is quite possibly football’s most universally loved player.

So many football fans from across the world wanted Juventus to win the Champions League final in Cardiff earlier this month because of the veteran goalkeeper.

Buffon has won a lot of trophies during his illustrious career but a European Cup winners’ medal is still missing from his collection after Juve were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid at The Principality Stadium.

This was the third Champions League final that Buffon has tasted defeat in a Champions League final, following earlier losses in 2003 and 2015.

The 39-year-old looked crestfallen at the full-time whistle. Had he just missed his final opportunity to win the one trophy that continues to evade him after all these years?

Buffon: I still have one more year

“I still have one more year on my contract, so that means I have one more chance of winning the Champions League,” Buffon was quoted as saying by the Mirror after the match.

“Admittedly, it’ll be tough to do better than this year, because we could’ve done something truly incredible this season. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage it.”

“It’s a big disappointment because we thought we did everything we needed to win.

“We had a great first half in which we had Real in trouble. It leaves you with an open mouth, the episodes that never went our way. I cannot explain why we played like we did in the second half.”

Juve took a battering in the second half

Juve went into half-time level with their opponents after Mario Mandzukic’s wonder goal cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener.

However, three goals in the final half-hour of the match by Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio killed off Juve and earned Madrid their 12th European Cup.

Buffon is probably still feeling about the result now, just over two weeks after the match.

He is, after all, a model professional who loves his sport.

A harsh banner has been spotted at Buffon's home

With that in mind, Marca’s story that a harsh banner has been hung up on the garden fence at Buffon’s house is very sad.

The banner reads: “3-6-17. Thanks Real.”

Check it out...

It’s clear that someone in Turin enjoyed the fact Buffon and his teammates took a hammering in Wales earlier this month.

But we think a proper football legend like Buffon deserves far more respect.

