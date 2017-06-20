Very few thought that it would ever come to fruition, but Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather shocked the world last week when they announced that their super fight is now official.

The two are expected to meet on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada with many wondering how this was even made possible, considering the Notorious has zero boxing experience and is able to secure himself a first professional fight at the elite level.

BOXING RULES

Still, there’s money to be made and even those that are against it will be tuning in to see exactly what goes down.

When this fight was first proposed, the rule set seemed to be the talking point as it was clear that there was no way the 49-0 American was going to sign on the dotted line if the Irishman was able to elbow, kick and choke him out.

Instead, they’ll be donning 10oz boxing gloves and will compete under pure boxing rules – but we’ve still seen moments of madness before inside of a boxing ring and with McGregor’s unpredictable nature and unorthodox style, you can’t rule anything out.

It’s already been revealed that he could face a massive lawsuit if he ends up kicking Money, but UFC commentator Joe Rogan has claimed that while it would be wrong to do so, McGregor could end up as a folk hero.

FOLK HERO

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience via MMA Fighting, Rogan claimed: “[If McGregor kicked Mayweather], that would be f**ked up. There’s probably some stipulations in the contract that say, ‘You can’t get him in an armbar or choke him.’

“[But] could you imagine? He would be a god damn folk hero.

“If they got in close and Floyd was shucking and juking on the outside and he threw a jab to cover up a left high kick and that left high kick necks him? Just clang!

“And you see Floyd go limp – and he would limp. He’s never been high kicked like that. Jesus, that would be crazy.”

While some may enjoy seeing unexpected action like that, it would certainly result in severe consequences for both McGregor and the UFC, so it’d be best for him to resist the temptation of kicking him in the end following the expected trash talk in the coming weeks and months.

Rogan added that while it would be worth seeing it happen, an action like that from the Notorious would result in a boxer never trusting to fight a mixed martial artist again.

He added: “Would it be worth it? It would, but it would f**k everything up because no one would ever trust another fighter from MMA to ever fight a boxer in a boxing match again.”

If anything, you can expect it to trigger a massive brawl if McGregor gets ahead of himself and utilises his extensive arsenal of weapons.

