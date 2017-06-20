GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

A.

GMS readers vote for the Premier League Goalkeeper of the Season

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you take a look at Premier League champions throughout the years, they all have one thing in common - they all had a world-class goalkeeper.

‘Keepers are often overlooked and rarely get the praise they deserve. After all, Peter Shilton was the last shot-stopper to win the PFA Player of the Year award when he picked up the accolade for his performances during the 1977/78 season for Nottingham Forest.

As for the Ballon d’Or, there hasn’t been a winning goalkeeper since 1963 when Russian Lev Yashin picked up the award.

Article continues below

These are just two facts that prove that goalkeepers are unsung heroes.

But here at GMS, we like to pay tribute to those that try to prevent goals.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Therefore, we ran a poll for our viewers to vote on who was the best goalkeeper in the Premier League last season. We allowed you to vote for either David de Gea, Thibaut Courtois or Hugo Lloris and here are the vote results:

p1bj2t2rbh9pk1fsrkpb16md1ddj9.jpg

De Gea - 12,000 votes

Courtois - 3,400 votes

Lloris - 979 votes

So, by a landslide, we can officially crown De Gea as GMS’s Premier League goalkeeper of the season.

Stats suggest otherwise

But have you made the right choice?

Well, according to the stats, maybe not.

De Gea’s United could only finish sixth as they trailed Courtois’ Chelsea and Lloris’ Tottenham by 24 and 17 points respectively.

But De Gea also kept less clean sheets than both Lloris and Courtois, while he conceded more goals than them.

As for saves, the United ‘keeper made one more than Courtois throughout the campaign but five less than Lloris.

p1bj300ngl1mf11bql17u61oue1qn0h.jpg

But the most interesting statistic is the ‘saves per goal’ category.

De Gea ranks lowest in this with 2.11 saves per each goal he conceded. Lloris once again comes out on top with a ratio of 2.78 saves per goal conceded.

So, according to statistics, the best goalkeeper in the Premier League was probably Lloris.

But forget the stats, you’ve had your say and you believe De Gea is GMS’s Goalkeeper of the Season.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Thibaut Courtois
Didier Drogba
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Hugo Lloris
Eden Hazard
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Person behind attacks on Enzo Amore and Big Cass revealed on RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Huge return on Monday Night RAW

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

Chelsea could seal one of the most unexpected transfers of the summer [Sport]

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

What Real Madrid president has just said about Cristiano Ronaldo's future

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Rumored contender reportedly now a long-shot in Tony Romo sweepstakes

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Police report puts incredible value on Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jersey

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again