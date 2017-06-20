Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology is the future of football.

It's been slowly rolled out across a number of tournaments in the past year, including most notably in the Confederations Cup this summer.

Of course, like any new technology, it's had teething problems. There was confusion during the Portugal vs Mexico game and lengthy stoppages after two Portugal goals.

One was chalked off, rightly so, but the other stood. Although both decisions were right, managers and players were annoyed by the amount of time it took to reach a verdict.

It is a step in the right direction though, and it's better to face the problems now, in a tournament that means very little, rather than still having problems at the World Cup next year.

For many, VAR is long overdue. Other sports, such as cricket, rugby and tennis, have been using similar technology for years.

Finally, football has caught up to the 21st century. And Arsene Wenger, who's been in charge of Arsenal for almost 21 years, is welcoming the change.

The Frenchman has taken charge of over 1,100 games for the Gunners, and there are some massive moments from his Arsenal career that he wishes he had VAR available.

When asked to pick three big games he would have liked to see the technology used in, he told Arsenal Player, as per Goal:

"I would choose Barcelona’s equaliser in the 2006 Champions League final because it was offside, and we were 1-0 up with 30 minutes to go."

He's not wrong. Samuel Eto'o was offside, but only marginally. Gunners fans may never forgive the referee for allowing the goal to stand, but it was such a tight call it could have gone either way.

You can see the goal at 3:05 in the video below.

Wenger also named another moment against Barcelona that he wishes VAR was available.

"The second one I would choose is the second yellow card for Robin van Persie at Barcelona in 2011, because this was the moment we were qualified against a very strong team, and it was a very difficult decision to accept - it basically killed our chances."

Once again, you can see this incident after 35 seconds in the video below.

And finally, he named a more recent decision.

"After that maybe I go to a more recent decision - against Bayern Munich when Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a penalty when Lewandowski was offside. That just comes to my mind now but maybe I forget many, many, many, many more.”

In the video below, Koscielny is sent off after speaking to the referee following his decision to award the penalty. It was one of the most controversial red cards of the season.

It's not certain if any of these decisions being called the other way would have changed history and in the last instance, it almost certainly wouldn't have.

But one thing is clear, the sooner VAR is used across the game, the fairer it will be for all.

