In a little over two months time, Conor McGregor will be taking to the boxing ring to take on Floyd Mayweather.

The super-fight has been discussed for months but not too many believed it would actually happen.

However, the fight has now been officially confirmed and all eyes will be on Las Vegas on August 26.

Can Mayweather make it 50-0? Or will McGregor do the impossible and become the first fighter to beat Mayweather in a boxing match?

Whatever happens, millions of people will be tuning in to watch the unique event.

But will it be the start of a cross-sport where MMA fighters take on boxers? Or will it be the start of McGregor’s boxing career?

McGregor is set to earn millions in what is being dubbed the word’s first ‘billion dollar fight.’ Win or lose, that purse might be enough to keep him in the sport where he will earn a lot more than he would if he returned to UFC.

But who else could he face in the boxing world after the Mayweather fight? And who would want to face him?

Well, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was asked whether he would be keen to face McGregor in a boxing fight. You’d have thought that, given his weight and strength advantage, Joshua would jump at the chance to earn millions by crushing the Irishman.

But that certainly isn’t the case.

Joshua responds to fighting McGregor

When asked about the possibility of facing McGregor, Joshua said: “Naaaaaaaa. Na Na Na. I’m not getting involved in that.”

Joshua goes on to speak about the prospect of McGregor facing Mayweather and admitted that he will “be tuning in” to watch the contest.

So it seems Joshua is keen to watch McGregor vs Mayweather but he’s not too keen to fight the MMA star if the opportunity arises.

Joshua would surely beat McGregor, though, wouldn’t he?

