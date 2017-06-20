GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Adrien Broner wants to fight Nate Diaz on Mayweather/McGregor undercard

Despite what many are saying about the super fight between Floyd Mayweather and the UFC’s Conor McGregor, there’s no denying that fighters from both disciplines would love to be featured on the undercard.

It’s lining up to be the richest fight in boxing history on August 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada with both Money and the Notorious looking to pocket north of $100 million each – and that’s not taking into account the sponsorship money.

So, it comes as no surprise that Anthony Joshua told Mayweather to put him on the undercard, and he’s already been called out by UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic while other fighters have done the same such as Cub Swanson and Wilson Reis, who have called out Paulie Malignaggi and Gervonta Davis.

While Roy Jones Jr and Anderson Silva couldn’t make it work, the 49-0 American and the outspoken Irishman look to be putting on a spectacle for the fans another boxer that wants to cash-in on the popularity is Adrien Broner.

The controversial 27-year-old is currently preparing to fight Mikey Garcia and has a rich history with Mayweather, after calling him out some years ago when his relationship with The Money Team turned sour.

Despite the potentially burned bridges, Broner is keen to feature on the undercard and revealed that he’d want to fight the UFC's Nate Diaz.

According to Boxing Scene, The Problem said: “Ya’ll sit up and say McGregor’s going to beat Floyd. This boxing game’s crazy!

“So, after this fight, I just feel like, if I come out unmarked like I usually do, I feel like I’m going to be victorious.

“I feel like I should come back and fight on Floyd’s undercard against Nate Diaz.”

The Stockton native hasn’t fought in the Octagon since he lost in his rematch with McGregor, and is keen on the idea of a trilogy after reportedly turning down multiple fights that UFC president Dana White had thrown his way.

Diaz is probably more deserving of a fight at that level, though, as he does have boxing experience and regularly spars with Andre Ward – who recently defeated Sergey Kovalev in their rematch – and has praised the younger Diaz’s boxing ability.

Diaz was going to follow in McGregor’s footsteps to obtain a boxing license, but it doesn’t seem like he’s too interested; unless he’s paid very well.

While Broner believes McGregor has a puncher’s chance against McGregor, he believes the latter will walk away victorious.

Would Adrien Broner vs. Nate Diaz be an entertaining fight? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

