WWE

Jinder Mahal.

Special WWE match type speculated to take place at Battleground

This past weekend, Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton in front of his hometown crowd and family at ringside to retain his WWE Championship.

The Maharaja kept hold off the WWE title after winning against The Viper this past weekend, meaning he's one step closer towards walking into SummerSlam later this year with the championship around his waist.

Before then, SmackDown has one more pay-per-view, Battleground. Here, Mahal is expected to face Orton with the title on the line one more time in a match with a rather interesting stipulation.

At Battleground next month, Mahal is expected to put his championship on the line against Orton in a Punjabi Prison Match, according to Sportskeeda.

This will be the third time in WWE history that a match with this stipulation has taken place, and the first time the stipulation has been used in over 10 years.

For those of you that don't know, a Punjabi Prison Match consists of two large bamboo cages. The first stands at 16 feet tall with four sides, while the second has eight sides and stands 20 feet surrounding the first.

Named after the Punjabi state which The Great Khali, the match's creator, was from, superstars must escape from both cages in order to win the match, with the first person with both of their feet touching the ground outside the second cage being declared the victor.

p1bj31ffq13057f31oqa1dad1fj59.jpg

This type of match has only happened twice before, and Mahal could actually create history if he does win this match after what happened in the previous two.

The first Punjabi Prison Match took place at The Great American Bash in July 2006 between The Undertaker and Big Show.

p1bj31gh0o1krf4fg120a1jef18jub.jpg

The Great Khali was scheduled to compete in this match, but due to elevated levels of enzymes in his liver, he was not cleared to compete, so Big Show 'attacked' The Deadman backstage and took his place. The Deadman won the match.

The following year in October, another Punjabi Prison Match took place at No Mercy, this time involving Khali against Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship. Surprisingly, Khali lost the match which he helped create.

If a Punjabi Prison Match does take place between Mahal and Orton at next month's Battleground, and The Maharaja does retain his title for the second time, he will go down as the first superstar of actual Punjabi origin to win a match of this stipulation.

Topics:
Randy Orton
SummerSlam
John Cena
WWE

