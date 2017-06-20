When Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw takes the mound, it's almost guaranteed that it's going to be a long night for opposing hitters.

Perhaps the best pitcher in the game today, Kershaw has made a living out of making batters look foolish while helping the Dodgers win games.

However, Monday night was not his night, even though the Dodgers managed to take down the New York Mets 10-6 at Dodger Stadium.

In 6.1 innings of work, Kershaw gave up an uncharacteristic six runs, though that's not the part that was so alarming about his outing. He also gave up a career-high four home runs, three of which you can see below:

Kershaw watched as Jose Reyes hit two homers and Jay Bruce and Gavin Cecchini each mashed one. Cecchini's was the first of his young career.

Again, the Dodgers won the game, so Kershaw's off night didn't hurt the team, but he's still taking the game hard. He told ESPN.com after the game that he knows he needs to cut down on the home runs he allows moving forward:

"I don't know. I'm giving up a lot of home runs right now," Kershaw said. "You hope your mistakes are hit for singles or doubles. It just so happens mine are going out of the ballpark right now. I don't know what you do to change that, other than stop making mistakes."

Indeed, Kershaw has allowed 17 home runs this year and the month of June isn't even over. That's already a career-high home run total for the three-time National League Cy Young Award winner:

Fortunately for the Dodgers, they hit four home runs of their own and got two from rookie sensation Cody Bellinger, who drove in four runs.

After the game, Kershaw said he was very impressed with the rookie's presence at the plate and he and his teammates are amazed by what he's doing right now:

"You just have a really good feeling that every time he's up to the plate, he's going to do some damage," Kershaw said. "Everything he's hitting is hit really hard. His outs are loud outs right now."

With the win, the Dodgers improved to 45-26 on the season, but are still only in second place in the National League West division. They trail the Colorado Rockies by half a game.

The Mets, on the other hand, continue to struggle and now sport a 31-38 record. They're in fourth place in the NL East, trailing the first-place Washington Nationals by 10.5 games.

